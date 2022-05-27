What's Going On - May 27

Pavlo, 8 p.m. Saturday, Rococo Theatre. Award-winning Mediterranean musician Pavlo will wrap up his tour in support of “Live in Santorini” at the Rococo Theatre Saturday in a pandemic rescheduled show from last year.

Pavlo’s fourth special has aired more than 200 times on PBS affiliates across the country, showcasing the work of the Toronto born music of Greek descent, who delivers an amalgam of Greek, flamenco, Latin and Balkan music, wrapping in contemporary pop.

Over his career, Pavlo has released 15 albums and performed around the world, playing for the likes of Prince Charles and touring with artists including Jose Feliciano, Jon Secada, Olivia Newton-John and The Tenors.

Vanessa Collier, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar, Vanessa Collier just put the 2022 Blues Music Award for Contemporary Blues Female Artist on her shelf, where it will join the Horn Player of the Year BMA’s she received in 2020 and 2020.

The multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter and her band will be back at the Zoo Bar Wednesday, showing off her soulful vocals that echo Bonnie Raitt and Maria Muldaur in her stew of funk, soul, rock and blues.

A 2013 graduate of the Berklee School of Music with degrees in performance and music production and engineering, Collier played saxophone with Joe Louis Walker for about a year before striking out on her own, releasing her first album and beginning to tour with her band in 2014.

As the BMA’s attest, she’s now widely recognized as one of the best instrumentalists in blues who’ll be an artist to be reckoned with for years to come.

Saving Abel with Paisty Jenny, As Tides Rise, 8 p.m. Thursday, The Royal Grove. Veteran Mississippi rockers Saving Abel return to the Royal Grove for the first time in three years Thursday to headline a hard rock show that includes local faves Paisty Jenny.

Original lead vocalist Jared Weeks, who left the band in 2013, rejoined Saving Abel last year, in time to work on three songs for an EP resurrecting some of the band’s oldest material and the recording of a new album slated for 2022 release.

