Derez DeShon, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Atlanta rapper Derez DeShon is best known for his single “Hardaway,” which hit No. 61 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2018. But he’s really connected over the last five years with his series of “Pain” albums and mixtapes that started with the release that contained his hit.

“Pain 2” and “Pain 3” chartered on the Top 200 albums chart had features by Lil’ Baby, A Boogie wit da hoodie and lil Durk among others — evidence of his connections and the esteem in which he’s held in the hip-hop game.

Rusty Wright Blues Band, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. It’s been years since Florida’s Rusty Wright Blues Band has played the Zoo Bar. But they’re back Wednesday. Here’s how they describe themselves on their website:

“The band's sound seamlessly assimilates everything from hints of early prog-rock to the intricate harmonies and counter-rhythms of the Allman Brothers; the passion and flamboyance of SRV (Stevie Ray Vaughan) to the cool riffs and right-in-the-pocket grooves of Chicago blues guitarist Hubert Sumlin.”

Peaches, 7 p.m. Thursday, the Royal Grove. Electroclash performance artist and musician Peaches will hit the Royal Grove Thursday after a pair of Red Rocks shows supporting LCD Soundsystem and on her way to headline Milwaukee’s Pridefest.

The iconic feminist musician and producer Merrill Nisker broke through with 2000’s “surreally funny and nasty” “The Teaches of Peaches” and has spent the last two decades breaking barriers forging a sexually progressive path in music, art, film, theater and television, upending steretypes, embracing taboos and championing LGBTQ rights and issues of gender and sexual identity.