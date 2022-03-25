 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's Going On - March 25

At The Lied

Mnozil Brass, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Kimball Recital Hall. The Austrian brass ensemble known as the “Monty Python of the music world” makes its Nebraska debut with a program that highlights the most popular works of its 25-year career.

Described as “a combination circus band, village band, marching band and vaudeville orchestra,” the seven Mnozils are three trumpets, three trombones and a tuba player and comedians, who do much of their work in the U.S. silently as they speak German.

In The Clubs

Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Zoo Bar. Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials return to the Zoo Bar for two shows this weekend. Master showman Lil’ Ed Williams is one of the last connections to the post-war Chicago blues — he learned slide guitar from his uncle J.B. Hutto — and has been delivering red-hot bottleneck boogie, a la Hound Dog Taylor, at the Zoo and across the country for more than 30 years.

Subtronics, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. One of today’s best known dubstep producers, Jesse Kardon, aka Subtronics, just dropped a collaboration with REZZ and is back at the Bourbon Tuesday with the Fractal Tour. This one’s likely to go late with a handful of openers before Subtronics brings the bass and melts faces.

Monxx, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Grove. Monxx (aka Josh Carling) is a DJ from London based in Los Angeles. Producing for over five years. Monxx works in a diverse set of genres and has grown rapidly in popularity after his “WONKAHOLIC” EP brought his favorite “wonk” and “riddim” styles to the world.

Alec Baldwin making acting comeback after Rust tragedy with Italian Christmas comedies

