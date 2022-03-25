What's Going On - March 25

At The Lied

Mnozil Brass, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Kimball Recital Hall. The Austrian brass ensemble known as the “Monty Python of the music world” makes its Nebraska debut with a program that highlights the most popular works of its 25-year career.

Described as “a combination circus band, village band, marching band and vaudeville orchestra,” the seven Mnozils are three trumpets, three trombones and a tuba player and comedians, who do much of their work in the U.S. silently as they speak German.

In The Clubs

Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Zoo Bar. Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials return to the Zoo Bar for two shows this weekend. Master showman Lil’ Ed Williams is one of the last connections to the post-war Chicago blues — he learned slide guitar from his uncle J.B. Hutto — and has been delivering red-hot bottleneck boogie, a la Hound Dog Taylor, at the Zoo and across the country for more than 30 years.

Subtronics, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. One of today’s best known dubstep producers, Jesse Kardon, aka Subtronics, just dropped a collaboration with REZZ and is back at the Bourbon Tuesday with the Fractal Tour. This one’s likely to go late with a handful of openers before Subtronics brings the bass and melts faces.

Monxx, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Grove. Monxx (aka Josh Carling) is a DJ from London based in Los Angeles. Producing for over five years. Monxx works in a diverse set of genres and has grown rapidly in popularity after his “WONKAHOLIC” EP brought his favorite “wonk” and “riddim” styles to the world.

