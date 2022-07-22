What's Going On - LIttle Big Town at Pinewood Thursday

Little Big Town with Lindsay Ell, 8 p.m. Thursday, Pinewood Bowl. Little Big Town has been very busy “All Summer.”

The ACM, CMA and Grammy winners just released “All Summer,” the breezy second single from the country vocal quartet’s forthcoming 10th album, recently wrapped up a tour with Miranda Lambert and, this week starts a headlining tour that will bring them to Pinewood Bowl Thursday.

The new record also contains “Hell Yeah” which hit the country charts earlier this year, and follows 2020’s No. 1 country album “Nightfall,” which included the singles “Over Drinking," “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” and the Grammy-nominated “The Daughters.”

Formed more than two decades ago, the quartet of Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook broke through with 2005’s “Boondocks” and “Bring It On Home,” and hit the top of the country charts for the first time with 2012’s “Pontoon.”

Little Big Town’s other No. 1 singles include “Tornado,” “Day Drinking,” the record-setting “Girl Crush” (which was the best-selling country single of 2015) and 2017 Grammy winner “Better Man.”

Canadian singer/songwriter/guitarist Lindsay Ell, who blends blues and rock ‘n’ roll into her brand of country, will open Thursday’s show.

Tickets are $40 to $94 and are available at ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app. Tickets can also be purchased at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays.

Albert Castiglia, 5 p.m. Friday, Zoo Bar. Miami’s Albert Castiglia served an apprenticeship playing lead guitar for Junior Wells, then joined Sandra Hall before setting out on his own. A two-time Blues Music Award nominee, Castiglia is known for his instrumental prowess, searing vocals and dazzling live performances, like the one he delivered at the Zoo last August.

Ana Popovic, 8 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. It’s been six years since Serbian blues guitarist Ana Popovic has played Lincoln. During that time, the profile and popularity of the 22-year-old veteran of the blues circuit has grown to the point that she’s not back at the Zoo Bar. Instead, Popovich and her band will be at the much larger Bourbon Theatre on Friday for a show that will showcase her fiery guitar and songs from some of her dozen albums, nearly all of which have topped the Billboard Blues Charts.

SUB SYNDICATE 001: Joe Nice x Basura x Stone with Shed Boiz, Lowfredo and Magsul, 9 p.m. Friday, The Royal Grove. UK-born, Baltimore-raised and now North Carolinian dubstep master Joe Nice will lead this multiartist EDM bill at the Grove. Nice has been instrumental in the development and growth of dubstep and bass music over the last two decades, essentially playing dubstep before the genre had a name. That made him North America’s first dubstep DJ, and he’s now among the most respected, known globally as one of the most talented artists in the dubstep community.

Hinder with The Party Aftar, As Tides Rise and Propergander, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Grove. In 2005, Oklahoma City’s Hinder released their major label debut "Extreme Behavior.” Powered by singles “Lips Of An Angel,” “Get Stoned” and “How Long,” the album sold more than 3 million copies, establishing the band as a post-grunge alt-rock mainstay for a few years and setting them up for decades of touring. They’ll be back in Lincoln for the first time since 2019 on Saturday.