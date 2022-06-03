What's Going On - June 3

Yabba Griffiths & Traxx, 9:30 pm. Saturday, Zoo Bar. Jamaican-born, Chicago-based Yabba Griffiths has been bringing his real-deal roots reggae to Lincoln and the Zoo Bar for decades. A 50-year veteran, Griffiths’ had a couple of hits in the 1960s in his homeland as a member of a singing group.

Moving to guitar as a studio musician, working with the likes of Bunny Wailer, Gregory Isaacs, Carlton and Family Man Barrett, Sly and Robbie and more before he moved to the U.S., where he has been leading his band for years, releasing albums and touring since the ‘80s.

Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Zoo Bar. “On my honor, I will do my duty to Two Step Dancers and Honky Tonkers everywhere.” That’s the Playboy Scouts oath and exactly what the Ohio honky tonkers will deliver when they return to the Zoo Bar Tuesday.

Formed in 2016 by Garner, who writes songs influenced by Merle Haggard, Roger Miller and Willie Nelson, the Playboy Scouts have released a couple albums, toured extensively, backed up Dale Watson for shows at Austin’s legendary Broken Spoke and Continental Club. You’ll know they’ve hit town when you see their bright blue school bus.

Scott Ellison, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Tulsa-born guitarist Scott Ellison broke into the blues world playing alongside the great Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown in the early 80s before moving to L.A. be a session player for everyone from The Box Tops and Gary U.S. Bonds to Peaches & Herb. In the early 90s, he formed his own band who opened for Joe Cocker, Roy Orbison, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Leon Russell, Bobby “Blue” Bland and Buddy Guy.

Returning to Tulsa, Ellison began releasing albums in 1993, became a blues festival headliner a decade later, after his albums "Cold Hard Cash” and “Bad Case of the Blues” and had his first No. 1 blues hit with “Cadillac Woman” in 2008. His latest album, 2020’s “Skyline Drive” was critically acclaimed.

The Wailers, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Bourbon Theatre. Led by Aston Barrett, Jr., the son of original Wailer Aston “Family Man” Barrett, the latest version of The Wailers carry on the legacy of the band that backed reggae legend, Bob Marley.

No longer containing any original members, the last of whom, Bunny Wailer passed away last year, The Wailers not only keep their music alive but are releasing and performing original material, including songs from “One World,” their first album in 25 years that garnered a 2021 Best Reggae Album Grammy nomination.

Max & Iggor Cavalera Return: Beneath Arise, 8 p.m. Wednesday, The Royal Grove. Brazilian brothers Max and Iggor Cavalera are celebrating the two most widely hailed Sepultura albums on their tour that takes its names from their titles “Beneath the Remains” and “Arise.”

The Cavaleras, founding members of the heavy metal band, will be playing a hybrid set of tracks from the 1989 and 1990 albums that are widely considered to be two of the greatest thrash/death metal records ever. The Cavaleras left Sepultura for other bands, including Soulfly, Cavalier Conspiracy and Killer Be Billed. But are back paying tribute to the albums with their tour while Sepultura is out as well.

Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers, 6 p.m. Thursday, Zoo Bar. Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers played the Zoo Bar last month and were such a hit that the Austin-based, piano-driven rock ‘n’ rollers will be back Thursday.

Known for their high energy live shows, led by Parr on piano and a wicked saxophone, the Selfless Lovers are proudly retro, playing classic roots rock, influenced by the likes of the Rolling Stones, The Faces and Bruce Springsteen, on stage and on record.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.