What's Going On - June 10

Jake Owen, 7 p.m. Thursday, Pinewood Bowl. In 2014, Jake Owen played Pinnacle Bank Arena for the second time, headlining the show after having opened for Jason Aldean the previous year.

It was a night to remember for the country star for a very good reason – “I’ve got to tell you out of the entire year, we sold more tickets in Lincoln, Nebraska, than anywhere else in the country,” he told the crowd of just under 9,000.

Owen will be playing for about half that many, if he comes close to selling out the 4,500 capacity Pinewood Bowl on Thursday, which is a strong possibility.

Owen, who broke through in 2006 with his Top 20 singles “Yee Haw,” “Startin’ with Me” and “Something About a Woman,” is on his summer-long “Up There Down Here” tour, named after the single he released in March, one of a handful of songs that he’s released from a forthcoming album.

Pinewood Bowl appears to be a fine setting for Owen’s laid back “beach country” – one of his new songs is “Drunk on a Boat” – that had a full tiki-bar setup on the Pinnacle stage where audience members came up to have a drink and dance around during his 1-hour, 40-minute show.

Breland will open Thursday’s show. Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app, and can be purchase at the arena ticket office on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In The Clubs

Cancerslug, 9 p.m. Friday, 1867 Bar. Alex “Wolfman” Story leads punk rock outfit Cancerslug when he’s not on the road singing with Doyle, as in Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein of Misfits fame. Story founded Cancerslug in his native Alabama, inspired by the likes of the Cramps, Dwarves, the Germs and Fear, and the prolific trio has released a dozen records since, including this year’s “Full Term Abortions.”

Hooten Hallers, 9 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Bar. Three years ago, Hooten Hallers became the first band from outside Nebraska to perform at the Stransky Park summer concert series. Saturday, the Columbia, Missouri, blues rockers are back in Lincoln, this time inside the Zoo Bar, where their music will fit just fine.

Archers, 9 p.m. Saturday, 1867 Bar. Madison, Wisconsin's Archers came to national attention with their metalcore cover of The Weeknd’s “The Hills,” which now has an impressive 2 million streams. Formed by guitarist Ben Koehler and singer Nathaniel Pulley in 2015, Archers is out behind its 2020 EP “New Normal,” with new music on the way.

J.W. Jones, 5 p.m. Sunday, Zoo Bar. Canadian blues guitarist J.W. Jones and his trio are playing a free Omaha concert Saturday, then heading down the road to the Zoo Bar for a Sunday-afternoon show. The charismatic Jones, who was mentored by Buddy Guy, has won all kinds of Canadian awards and, with his band, took the International Blues Challenge two years ago.

Harbour with America Part Two, Oddits, 8 p.m. Sunday, Bourbon Theatre. Cincinnati indie pop rock outfit Harbour has been making their catchy, hooky summertime music for eight years, putting out three albums, including a self-titled 2020 gem, while expanding their touring range from Ohio to festivals and clubs across the country.

Terri Clark, 8 p.m. Thursday, The Royal Grove. Four years ago, Terri Clark was inducted into the Canadian Country Hall of Fame and the three time JUNO (Canadian Grammy) winner is only Canadian female member of the Grand Ole Opry. Clark, who got her start playing for tips at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, across the alley from the historic Ryman Auditorium, sold more than 5 million records, toured internationally and had ’90s and early 2000’s hits with “Better Things To Do,” “Poor Poor Pitiful Me,” “Girls Lie Too” “Northern Girl,” and “I Just Want to Be That.”

Whores with Bummer, Capra, 8 p.m. Thursday, Bourbon Theatre. The noise-rock, sludge-metallists Whores lead a three-band bill that should shake the Bourbon to its foundation Thursday. The Atlanta trio, which draws on Melvins, Helmet and the Amphetamine Reptile artist, have over the last decade become one of the best in the genre and are known for their cathartic live shows.

