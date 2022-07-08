 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's Going On - July 8

“Let’s Bounce Tour” with Point.Blank, Bommer and Artix!, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Grove. It’s another EDM night at the Grove headlined by Belgian producer Point.Blank, St. Louis’s Bommer and Argentina’s Artix bringing their variations on dubstep and bass music to the sure-to-be crowded club that’s become Nebraska’s electronic music home.

Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, Koningsor Trillion Ton Beryllium Ships, 9 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, a serious Austin trio with a silly name; will be joined by mathcore masters Koningsor, also from Austin; and Nebraska’s own Trillion Ton Beryllium Ships for a night of heavy — make that very heavy — rock at the Bourbon on Saturday.

Selwyn Birchwood, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Selwyn Birchwood has a real MBA and a Ph.D. in the blues. A Zoo Bar regular since 2014, the year he won the Blues Music Award for best new artist, Birchwood is a superb songwriter, singer and blazing guitarist. He is out pushing “Living in a Burning House,” his third Alligator Records album, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard blues album chart last year.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor's Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

