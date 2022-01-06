What's Going On - Jan. 7

Stranded in the City, Zoo Bar, 9 p.m. Friday. Kansas City’s Stranded in the City makes its way to the Zoo Bar Friday for one of its first Lincoln appearances. It’s tagged as a "groove vehicle” which, according to its Instagram, performs “an eclectic mix of original and cover music, drawing influences from the Chicano, funk, rock and soul legends.
Fit for an Autopsy with Ingested, Enterprise Earth, Signs of the Swarm, Great American Ghost, The Royal Grove, 5:30 p.m. Monday. New Jersey deathcore band Fit for an Autopsy is out on its first tour in two years, bringing along four other heavy music slingers to clubs like the Royal Grove. The veteran band that, according to its bio, "expertly blends excessive, force-fueled death metal with atmospheric groove and impassioned personal diatribes, reflecting back the dark state of current events," will be releasing its sixth album “Oh What The Future Holds" next week.
Jeff Hardy, The Royal Grove, 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy, who got released from the wrestling promotion in December, is turning to music, until his non-compete agreement lapses and he can sign up with another circuit. Hardy, who’s been making music in bands and as a solo artist for 15 years, will be at the Royal Grove with a “meet-and-greet” acoustic tour that will feature him singing and playing guitar on songs like his WWE theme “No More Words.”
Casey Donahew with Chris Colston, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Thursday. Casey Donahew played the Bourbon Theatre in the last week of February 2020, one of the last major artists to stop there before the coronavirus shutdown. Almost two years later, the Texas country stalwart will open his 2022 tour at the Bourbon and likely pack the place. Over the last 15 years, Donahew, a determined independent artist, has become a hitmaker despite not being on a major label, a streaming sensation with more than 125 million streams and, as evidenced by his Lincoln following, an in-demand touring act.
