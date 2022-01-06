What's Going On - Jan. 7

Stranded in the City, Zoo Bar, 9 p.m. Friday. Kansas City’s Stranded in the City makes its way to the Zoo Bar Friday for one of its first Lincoln appearances. It’s tagged as a "groove vehicle” which, according to its Instagram, performs “an eclectic mix of original and cover music, drawing influences from the Chicano, funk, rock and soul legends.

Fit for an Autopsy with Ingested, Enterprise Earth, Signs of the Swarm, Great American Ghost, The Royal Grove, 5:30 p.m. Monday. New Jersey deathcore band Fit for an Autopsy is out on its first tour in two years, bringing along four other heavy music slingers to clubs like the Royal Grove. The veteran band that, according to its bio, "expertly blends excessive, force-fueled death metal with atmospheric groove and impassioned personal diatribes, reflecting back the dark state of current events," will be releasing its sixth album “Oh What The Future Holds" next week.