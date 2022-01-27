What's Going On - Jan. 28

Tech N9ne, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Friday. Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne played what was likely his biggest show ever two Sundays ago when he played Arrowhead Stadium, a venue he grew up inside.

“As a youngster in my single digits sitting in the stadium freezing my little mittens off with my Uncle Ike cheering on the Chiefs, never would I have imagined I’d be performing the halftime show at their game,” Tech N9ne wrote on Twitter before the game.

Judging from social media reactions, Tech N9ne’s halftime performance was a hit. So is “Asin9ne,” the album he dropped last fall that has features from the likes of Lil’ Wayne and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

That album is another powerhouse showcase of Tech N9ne’s “Chopper” style that combines dynamic rhymes and speed rap into a distinctive, his-alone hardcore sound.

Tech 9ne, aka Aaron Dontez Yates, has been in the rap game for more than two decades and has been a frequent Lincoln visitor for nearly that long. He’s back at the Bourbon Theatre Friday night on the first of two close-to-home shows. He’s set to play Lawrence, Kansas, Saturday, then make the short drive back home to catch the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

GriG: It Gets Better, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Friday. Some of Nebraska’s top DJs, including Wil & Martin, Masen West, Something Else, Zaya and, of course, GriG will do one-hour sets at this electronic music show featuring lasers, video wall and pyrotechnics that’s being billed as Lincoln’s biggest college party of the year.

Reba McEntire with Brandy Clarke, CHI Health Center, Omaha, 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Country icon Reba McEntire has 45 years worth of hits to bring to her Omaha concert Thursday – 100 songs that have hit the charts, 25 of them reaching No. 1.

The reigning Queen of Country, an Oklahoma native, is a showbiz pro, building a fan base from her music, movies and popular eponymous TV show. So expect a full-blown extravaganza with costume changes and striking staging and production on her 16th solo tour – and songs like “Little Rock” and “What Am I Gonna Do About You” that reach back to her mid-80s breakthrough to ‘90s classics like “Fancy” and more recent numbers, such as “Turn On the Radio.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.