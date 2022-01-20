What's Going On - Jan. 21

The Floozies “Now That’s What I Call a Tour Vol. 1,” with SunSquabi and Phyphr, The Royal Grove, 9 p.m. Friday. Tagged the “undisputed kings of electro funk,” Lawrence, Kansas duo The Floozies are rolling up to the Royal Grove for a sure-to-be ultra-funky, three-band party. The duo of brothers Mark and Matt Hill have, over the last five years, become a jam scene staple and festival favorite.

Ryan Hurd, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday. Country singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd kicked off his “Tour de Pelago” with an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" last week. Now the Grammy-nominee will be bringing his band to the Bourbon, where they’ll be playing the songs from his debut album, “Pelago” and his 2020 EP “EOM EP.” That will likely include “Chasing After You,” his Grammy-nominated song with his wife Maren Morris. Wonder who’s going to do her part Saturday?

WAAKAN Presents BALANCE Tour with Liquid Stranger, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Tuesday. Free-form bass pioneer and WAAKAN label chief Liquid Stranger is on the road, pushing his “Ascension” EP from last year and the just released remixes of those songs. Born Martin Staaf in Sweden, Liquid Stranger, who now lives in Oklahoma, is known for his experimental, genre-merging compositions that blend ambiance, big band jazz, dubstep and psychedelia over electronic dub reggae grooves.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

