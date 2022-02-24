What's Going On - Feb. 25

Thelma and the Sleaze with Katy Guillen and Bull Face, Zoo Bar, 9 p.m. Saturday. Thelma and the Sleaze understand exactly where they’ll be playing when they return to Lincoln Saturday.

In September, the Nashville all-female, queer riff rockers played Lincoln Calling’s Night Market stage on 14th street. Midshow, Lauren “LG” Gilbert stopped the proceedings to pay homage to Lincoln’s longest running, best known music venue.

“That’s an iconic bar,” Gilbert said, pointing at the Zoo Bar. “Koko Taylor played there. There ought to be a statue of Koko Taylor out there. Maybe it should be on the roof.”

Gilbert and her rotating group of band members rocked hard on that late afternoon set, tearing through songs driven by her guitar mixed with her oft-hilarious commentary, most of which is unprintable in a family newspaper.

Gilbert, who founded the band with its name a play on word of the movie “Thelma and Louise” in 2010 and has kept an ever-changing lineup on the road for the last decade, opening for the likes of Brittany Howard, Charles Bradley and the Eagles of Death Metal and playing smaller venues on their own.

Thelma and the Sleaze, which played 1867 Bar in 2018, will make their Zoo debut on a tour that’s showcasing “Sacred as Hell,” the album the band released last year.

Gilbert and company turn Southern rock on its sexist head, add in power pop, a shade of girl group vocals with plenty of swagger, live and on record with songs like the strutting rock ‘n’ roll of “In Prison,” the Liz Phair-ish “Makin’ Me Hot” and the twangy boogie of “Come Back Now,” a showcase for Gilbert’s guitar.

Thelma and the Sleaze will be joined by Katy Guillen and the Drive, the Kansas City duo of Katy Guillen on guitar and vocals and Stephanie Williams on drums who have been Zoo regulars for years in their previous band Katy Guillen and the Girls and by Lincoln’s Bull Face, the rock ‘n’ roll trio that shared the Lincoln Calling stage with TATS in September.

