Dustin Arbuckle and the Damned, 5 p.m. Friday, Zoo Bar. Wichita’s Dustin Arbuckle spent more than a decade with guitarist Aaron Moreland in the band Moreland & Arbuckle before forming Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations in 2017. The band’s “electrified roots music” is a mix of blues, rock and jazz, and can be heard on its debut album, “My Gateway.”

Fleshgod Apocalypse & Obscura with Wolfheart, Thulcandra, 8 p.m. Friday, the Royal Grove. It’s European death metal night at the Grove Friday with Italian symphonic death metal masters Fleshgod Apocalypse sharing the stage with their German tech death counterparts Obscura. The tour, with openers Wolfheart and Thulcandra, which began last weekend, is the first American appearances by the headliners in decades.

Bayside with I Am the Avalanche, KOYO, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Veteran Queens, New York, punks Bayside released a three-song EP back in October that captures their vintage sound — short, punchy pop-punk with hooky melodies and buzzing guitars. They’ll be bringing two-decades worth of those kinds of songs to the Bourbon on Saturday.

Nick Schnebelen, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. While a member of the family band Trampled Under Foot, Kansas City’s Nick Schnebelen won the Best Guitarist award in the 2008 International Blues Challenge. He’s now leads his own band, singing as well as playing guitar and returns to the Zoo for the first time in more than three years Wednesday.

Arkansauce, 6 p.m. Thursday, Zoo Bar. Arkansauce is a genre-hopping, four-piece string band from northwest Arkansas, bending the rules and blurring the lines between bluegrass, new grass, folk, Americana, country, blues and funk. They’re back at the Zoo for the first time since 2019 on Thursday.

Subtronics - ANTIFRACTALTour, 8 p.m. Thursday, Bourbon Theatre. Subtronics, aka DJ Jesse Kardon, has been playing arenas and large halls on his production-packed ANTIFRACTAL tour. So he’ll be cramming all the lasers, carbon-dioxide jets and LED board into the Bourbon on Thursday, where he’ll deliver a set of his electronic music that’s tailored for Lincoln.