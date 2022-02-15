What's Going On - Feb. 18

Niko Moon, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Friday. Alabama country singer/songwriter Niko Moon has written songs for Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, Rascal Flatts and Morgan Wallen and is now breaking out on his own. Signed to Sony Music Nashville/RCA Nashville, Moon’s hits included “Good Time” which has been streamed 46 million times.

Nile with Incantation, Sanguisugabogg, I Am, The Royal Grove, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Nile is one of the world’s top death metal bands, known for the extreme complexity, speed and heaviness of its music. But what sets the South Carolina group apart is its ancient Egyptian themes, both lyrically and with traditional Middle Eastern scales and melodies roaring from the guitars.

Yungblud, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Wednesday. English singer/songwriter Yungblud – real name Dom Harrison – who made a few waves on this side of the Atlantic with “Fleabag” is about to release his album that is “completely uncensored, completely outrageous” and his most personal record yet. He’ll be doing plenty of songs from that and 2020’s “Weird’ when he makes his Lincoln debut at the Bourbon.

The Randy Rogers Band, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Thursday. The Randy Rogers Band released its first album, a live shot in 2000 and its first studio album in 2002. So the Red Dirt country outlaws who are among the biggest successes to come out of the Texas country circuit are out celebrating a pair of 20th anniversaries, returning to Lincoln for the first time since 2019.

