What's Going On - Feb. 11

Keeshea Pratt Band, Zoo Bar, Wednesday 6 p.m. In 2018, the Keeshea Pratt Band won the International Blues Challenge, giving the Houston-based group much-needed visibility on the blues circuit. Then, after playing a Zoo Bar show in 2019, came the pandemic and a couple of years off the road. They’re back on Wednesday evening — and the Zoo Bar audience can catch Pratt, a sizzling live performer who’s a cross between Anita Baker and Tina Turner, and a horn-section-driven band that’s one of the top blues acts going.

Robert Finley with Weisshund, Bourbon Theatre, Thursday 8 p.m. Dan Auerbach of the Black Keyes calls Robert Finley “the greatest living soul singer” and he put his admiration into action when he signed the former Lousiana sharecropper to his Easy Eye label, producing first “Goin’ Platinum,” an old school R&B record in 2017. Last year, Finley and Auerbach released the autobiographical “Sharecropper’s Son,” which hits on soul with “Country Boy,” blues “Souled Out on You,” gospel “All My Hope” and swampy rock “Make Me Feel Alright.”

Upcoming Shows

The Royal Grove

Buddy Guy, May 6. Blues guitar legend Buddy Guy last played Lincoln at the Lied Center in 2018. Now 85, Guy is the last of the Chess Records Chicago bluesmen still on the road and he’ll be bringing that legacy back to Lincoln where he frequently played the Zoo Bar in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Tickets for the show are on sale at theroyalgrove.com.

Bourbon Theatre

The Bourbon Theatre has a number of notable shows set for the next couple of months, including the returns of Rival Sons, which features Lincoln native Dave Beste on bass; Todd Snider; and a rescheduled date for Charley Crockett, the much heralded new country/soul artist. Tickets for the following shows are on sale at bourbontheatre.com.

Manchester Orchestra - March 6

Rival Sons - March 8

Todd Snider - March 23

Charley Crockett - April 1

Clutch - April 8

Thievery Corporation - April 10

Wolf Alice - April 11

Orgy - April 13

