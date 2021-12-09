What''s Going On - Dec. 10

At the Lied

Martina McBride - The Joy of Christmas Tour, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. In 2018, Martina McBride released “It’s the Holiday Season,” an album of her favorite Christmas standards and brought out her “The Joy of Christmas Tour.” Three years later, country star, who has sold more than 18 million albums, is back on the road with that tour, which will feature her Christmas favorites along with her hits like No. 1’s “Wild Angels,” “A Broken Wing,” “Blessed” and “This One’s For the Girls.”

GWAR with Napalm Death, EYEHATEGOD, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Friday. The grotesquely costumed interplanetary warriors of GWAR last played Lincoln in 2018. The rotating lineup of heavy metal “shock rockers,” which includes no original members, will be back at the Bourbon Friday. They’re known for spraying audiences with fake bodily fluids. So if you go, prepare to get wet.