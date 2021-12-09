What''s Going On - Dec. 10

At the Lied
Martina McBride - The Joy of Christmas Tour, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. In 2018, Martina McBride released “It’s the Holiday Season,” an album of her favorite Christmas standards and brought out her “The Joy of Christmas Tour.” Three years later, country star, who has sold more than 18 million albums, is back on the road with that tour, which will feature her Christmas favorites along with her hits like No. 1’s “Wild Angels,” “A Broken Wing,” “Blessed” and “This One’s For the Girls.”
GWAR with Napalm Death, EYEHATEGOD, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Friday. The grotesquely costumed interplanetary warriors of GWAR last played Lincoln in 2018. The rotating lineup of heavy metal “shock rockers,” which includes no original members, will be back at the Bourbon Friday. They’re known for spraying audiences with fake bodily fluids. So if you go, prepare to get wet.
Womanish Girl, Zoo Bar, 5 p.m. Saturday. Guitarist/singer Katy Guillen and drummer Stephanie Williams collaborated for almost seven years in the internationally touring blues rock band Katy Guillen & The Girls. Now they’re Womanish Girl, exploring the guttaral roots music of Junior Kimbrough, R.L. Burnside, Big Mama Thornton and Mississippi Fred McDowell along with creating their own songs in similar raw, propulsive style.
Kent Burnside, Zoo Bar, 6 p.m. Wednesday. The grandson of legendary Mississippi bluesman R.L. Burnside, Kent Burnside studied with his grandfather, started out playing with Jimbo Mathis and toured with Buddy Guy while developing his signature dark, hypnotic danceable blues. Burnside regularly plays festivals around the world and works in some club shows, as he will Wednesday at the Zoo Bar.
