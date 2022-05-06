What's Going On - Buddy Guy at The Royal Grove Friday

Buddy Guy, 8 p.m. Friday. It’s not every day that a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and the subject of an “American Masters” documentary plays a Lincoln club.

But that’s what’s happening at the The Royal Grove Friday when Buddy Guy, the greatest living bluesman and the last man standing from legendary Chess Records, returns to Lincoln for his first show in five years.

Guy, who last played the Capital City at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in 2017, was a frequent visitor to the Zoo Bar in the ‘70s and ‘80s playing shows with his band and his harmonica playing partner Junior Wells.

George “Buddy” Guy moved from the farm in Louisiana to Chicago in 1958, looking to make it in the blues. A hit on the club scene with his fiery playing and befriended by Magic Sam and Muddy Waters, Guy was signed to Chess, putting out singles in the early ‘60s and playing on records by Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Koko Taylor and more.

Chess, however, wasn’t interested in putting out an album featuring Guy’s too-wild-for-them guitar. But a couple albums on Vanguard did capture Guy’s style in the late '60s-early ‘70s, by which time he’d influenced a who’s who of English guitarists, including Jeff beck, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards and Jimmy Page.

Playing clubs solo and with Wells, Guy broke out of the blues circuit with “Damn Right, I’ve Got the Blues,” his 1990 album that won the first of his six Grammy Awards.

Guy was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005. Here’s what the rock hall website says about him:

“He’s worked with Muddy Waters, Little Walter and Howlin’ Wolf on one hand, and Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan and the Rolling Stones on the other. There are few notable blues figures that Guy hasn’t brushed up against. He was even an influence on Jimi Hendrix.

“The genre’s most electrifying guitarist, Guy has remained a vital and current musician, moving blues forward without losing sight of its roots. He’s renowned for his raw, blistering vocals and high-voltage guitar playing. He plays a Fender Stratocaster, employing feedback, distortion and extreme string-bending.”

Now 85, Guy continues to run Legends, the Chicago blues club he’s owned for nearly 25 years, and play shows, keeping a tradition that’s as old as the blues.

“B.B. King dedicated his life to the blues until he couldn’t go no more,” Guy told Rolling Stone seven years ago. “Muddy, Wolf, all of them did it. Because they loved it as much as I do. And I’m going to do it myself. I think I owe that to them.”

Dale Watson, 7 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Bar. Over the last decade or so, Dale Watson and his Lone Stars have become a pack-the-place Zoo Bar staple and they’re sure to do just that on Saturday. Watson, the “Ameripolitan” music founder, delivers hardcore country with Texas flair and plenty of Lone Star. And Lincoln loves it – whether he’s playing in the Zoo or outside at ZooFest.

The Great Divide, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Grove. Red Dirt country pioneers the Great Divide will return to the Grove for the first time in two years Saturday. Founded in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the Great Divide was one of the first Red Dirt bands, putting out independently released albums that blended some rock with Texas-style country. The band broke up in 2003 when leader Mike McClure went solo. But he returned in 2011 and the Great Divide resumed delivering the music that defined Red Dirt.

Xavier Wulf, 8 p.m. Sunday, Bourbon Theatre. The self-proclaimed king of the underground, Memphis born, L.A.-based rapper Xavier Wulf is one of the pioneers of the dark Memphis rap scene that created the “trap-metal” genre of hip-hop typified by provocative in-your-face lyrics, trap production and personas that aren’t focused on money and fame like most mainstream trap artists.

Wage War, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. Florida metal core outfit Wage War just wrapped up a stint on Slipknot’s Knotfest and is now headlining a club tour that highlights “Manic,” the group’s COVID-19 album that explores the thoughts and feelings that the band went through during the pandemic in their signature heavy style.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.