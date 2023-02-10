Bruce Cockburn. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Rococo Theatre. Canadian Bruce Cockburn has been a folk music star since the ‘70s, when his hit “Wondering Where the Lions Are” hit the Billboard singles chart and landed him a “Saturday Night Live” appearance.

Now, 77, a San Francisco resident and American citizens, Cockburn is known for his musicianship – he’s a superb country-blues fingerpicker, his home and the progressive politics that are embedded in his 350 songs, some of which have been covered by the likes of U2 and fellow Canadians Barenaked Ladies.

Cockburn, who received the Folk Alliance International’s first People’s Voice Award – created to recognize “an individual who unabashedly embraces social and political commentary in their creative work and public career” in 2017. He’s just released “Rarities,” a digital collection of songs previously only available on a limited edition box set and will be showcasing some of those tunes along with songs like “If I Had a Rocket Launcher” and “Lovers in a Dangerous Time.” at the Rococo Thursday.

Adore Delano, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Drag queen Adore Delano is best known for finishing second on the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Delano, the stage name of Danny Noriega, has, since 2014, released three studio albums and in 2021, put out the EP “Dirty Laundry.” Known for an energetic stage presence and unique fashion style that includes bright colors and bold makeup, Delano, a Drag Race fan favorite, has toured internationally.

Alastair Greene, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Blues-rock guitarist Alastair Greene was a member of the Alan Parsons Live Project from 2010 to 2017, then went on to play with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas and Sugaray Rayford, along with his own band that he formed in 1997. The Alastair Greene Band has released eight albums, including two live sets and a complication record and is touring behind it’s most recent CD, “Alive in the New World,” that was produced by Tab Benoit.

Thy Art Is Murder, Kublai Khan, Undeath, I Am, Justice for the Damned, 6 p.m. Thursday, Bourbon Theatre. Australian deathcore band Thy Art is Murder is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its album “Hate,” with a U.S. tour that will bring it, and four support acts to the Bourbon Thursday. The band, which mixes metalcore with death metal, is preparing for a new album and will likely showcase a couple new songs along with the vintage material.

Jon Wolfe, 7 p.m. Thursday, The Royal Grove. Oklahoma’s Jon Wolf cites George Strait, Alan Jackson, Merle Haggard and Garth Brooks as major influences on the traditional country he’ll bring back to the Grove, where he played last year, on Thursday. Wolfe, who started out playing open mic nights in Houston, made his Grand Ole Opry debut last year and has released a handful of albums, including 2021’s “Dos Corazones,” recorded in a west Texas casita during the pandemic.