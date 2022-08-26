What's Going On - Aug. 26

Jason D. Williams, 5 p.m. Friday, Zoo Bar. Rock ‘n’ roll wild man Jason D. Williams returns to the Zoo for another of his trademark, piano-pounding over-the-top shows. Williams, who’s been at it for decades, combines the influences of the Killer, Jerry Lee Lewis, to whom he’s often compared, and country boogie piano great Moon Mullican, along with bluesman Memphis Slim and, get this, Al Jolson, into a thoroughly entertaining package

Flatland Cavalry with Boy Named Banjo, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Flatland Cavalry will bring their Texas musical blend of country, rock and singer/songwriter-style songs back to the Bourbon for the first time in a couple of years. Look for Cleto Cordero and company to go acoustic sometime during the set to play songs from their excellent pandemic album “Far Out West Sessions.”

Kadesh Flow with M. Shaw, 9 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Bar. Kansas City’s Kadesh Flow is a Billboard charting rapper, trombonist and producer who has been a sensation since he began rapping and playing trombone at age 11. He now blends his jazz and hip-hop backgrounds into performances that showcase his dexterous lyricism and virtuosic trombone playing.

Upon A Burning Bush, 7 p.m. Tuesday, The Royal Grove. San Antonio metal core outfit Upon A Burning Body rolls into the Royal Grove with a crushing new album that cements their place as one of the most ferocious bands going. The group, which includes the three Alvarez brothers, has rightfully been compared to Lamb of God and Pantera.