What's Going On - Aug. 19

Nascar Aloe, 8 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. Punk rapper Nascar Aloe takes his name from his home state’s favorite sport. Since 2018, he has been tearing it up on the underground rap scene with his intense combination of strained screams, glitchy, distorted beats and ultra-fast drums.

BONNIE X CLYDE, 9 p.m. Friday, The Royal Grove. Electronic dance duo Daniel Litman and Paige Lopynski started BXC in Miami six years ago, fusing electropop, synthpop, house and trap into their distinctive, highly danceable mix. Their song “Bass Jam” hit No. 1 on the Sirius/Xm radio dance channels — an indicator of their wide appeal.

Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, 5 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Bar. Wichita’s Dustin Arbuckle spent more than a decade with guitarist Aaron Moreland in the band Moreland & Arbuckle before forming Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations in 2017. The band’s “electrified roots music” is a mix of blues, rock and jazz, and can be heard on its debut album, “My Gateway.”

Katy Guillen & The Drive, 9 p.m. Saturday Zoo Bar. The Kansas City duo of Katy Guillen on guitar and vocals and drummer Stephanie Williams have been Zoo Bar regulars for years, first in their previous blues-rooted band, Katy Guillen and the Girls, and of late as Katy Guillen & The Drive, where they explore the stripped-down guttural roots music of Junior Kimbrough, R.L. Burnside, Big Mama Thornton and Mississippi Fred McDowell through covers and their own compositions.

Sean Kingston, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. R&B and reggaeton singer Sean Kingston is on the comeback trail. Best known for his 2000s hits like “Beautiful Girls, “Take You There,” “Eenie Meanie” (featuring Justin Bieber) and “Letting Go (Dutty Love)” (featuring Nicki Minaj), Kingston has released a handful of singles in the last couple of years, including “Love is Wonderful” (featuring Travis Barker) and “Ocean Drive” (featuring Chris Brown,” and is back on the road.