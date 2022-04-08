What's Going On - April 8

Tommy Castro & the Painkillers with Soulful Femme, 6 p.m. Monday, Zoo Bar. 2022 marks Tommy Castro’s his 30th year as a bandleader, his 30-year association with bassist Randy McDonald, the 10th anniversary of the formation of his current band, Tommy Castro & The Painkillers.

So it’s fitting that the blues-soul guitarist and singer and McDonald are returning to the Zoo Bar, where they’ve performed for decades, as first members of the legendary soul band The Dynatones, then with various incarnations of Castro’s band.

And they’re coming back to play songs from “Tommy Castro Presents: A Bluesman Came To Town.” Castro’s best-ever record, “A Bluesman Came To Town” is a concept album, telling the story of a kid, working on the family farm who gets bitten by the blues bug, masters the guitar and heads out on the road seeking fame and fortune.

Along the way, “A Bluesman Came To Town” provides a vivid sampling of Castro’s roots music stylings.

The biting guitar scorcher “I Got Burned,” for example, bemoans the ripoffs of the road while its slow grinding follow up finds the young man as a “Blues Prisoner." Then comes “I Caught a Break” an exuberant slice of Chuck Berry-style rock ‘n’ roll having a hit and generating lines out the door of the club before running through the backstage demons of “Women, Drugs and Alcohol.”

Castro and company are sure to play some favorites from throughout his career. And, as anyone who has caught him at the Zoo or Zoofest can attest, Castro, who won the Blues Music Award’s B.B. King Entertainer of the Year Award in 2008, always brings it live.

Snow the Product, 8 p.m. Friday, The Royal Grove. Rising speed rapper Snow The Product will bring her fast, furious Spanish flow to the Royal Grove on Friday one of the 34 dates on her “Dale Gas Tour,” The Grammy nominated hip-hop star will be hitting her three 2022 singles “Nieve,” “Wassap” and ‘Yoder” on the show that’s guaranteed to be intense.

Clutch with Eyehategod, Tiger Cut, 8 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. Southern-tinged hard rockers Clutch last played the Bourbon Theatre in 2019, Now they’re back, pushing new Philip K. Dick influenced single “Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)” and previewing a forthcoming album along with delivering the gritty, fuzz-toned rock that has made their live shows legendary.

Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers, 9 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Bar. Austin piano-driven rock ‘n’ rollers Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers are known for their high energy live shows that have kept them on the road in Texas for the last five years. Influenced by the likes of the Rolling Stones, The Faces and Bruce Springsteen, the band is proudly retro, delivering classic roots rock on stage and on record.

Emo Nite, 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Since 2014, L.A.’s Emo Nite has been throwing parties that celebrate new and old emo music, sometimes just spinning records and sometimes with guests that have included Machine Gun Kelly and local emo bands. The party’s coming to the Bourbon Saturday.

Thievery Corporation, 8 p.m. Sunday, Bourbon Theatre. Genre-defying veteran electronic music duo Thievery Corporation will bring its distinctive crossbred sound to the Bourbon on Sunday. For its first quarter century, Thievery Corporation put out albums that showcased percussive electronica that showcased styles from dubstep and jazz to rap, reggae, bossa nova and Indian music before turning to lush, string based arrangements performed with a symphony.

Smokepurrpp, 8 p.m. Sunday, The Royal Grove. Florida rapper Smokepurpp got noticed collaborating with Lil’ Pump during the height of the SoundCloud rap scene of the late 2010s. His brash style has softened a bit on his most recent recordings, including his 2019 studio debut “Deadstar 2.” But he’s still plenty edgy and powerful.

Mark Hummel, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Mark Hummel’s been playing blues harmonica for 50 years and has been a Zoo Bar regular for decades, playing with his own band or, more recently, with the Golden State Lone Star Review, an all-star outfit that also featured guitarists Anson Funderburgh and the late Little Charlie Baty. He’s back for an early show Wednesday for a night of his West Coast, harp-driven blues.

Devin The Dude, 8 p.m. Thursday, The Royal Grove. Devin The Dude came out of Houston’s early ‘90s rap scene with a unique, laid-back style that focused on weed, partying and his hazy view of everyday life. He had a couple hits in the early 2000s, but never made it into the mainstream. But he’s been highly influential in the hip-hop world for decades, known as “your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper.”

