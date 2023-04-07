Johnny Rawls, 5 p.m. Friday, Zoo Bar. Multiple Blues Music Award nominee and Soul Blues Album of the Year winner for 2018’s “I’m Still Around,” Mississippi legend Johnny Rawls is set for the Zoo Bar’s FAC this week. Rawls, who began his career playing guitar with O.V. Wright and backing the likes of Little Milton and Bobby Bland, has recorded 22 albums in his nearly 30-year solo career and is widely acclaimed as a soul-blues renaissance man.

The Last Ten Seconds of Life, 6 p.m. Friday, 1867 Bar. Pennsylvania deathcore band, The Last Ten Seconds of Life, emerged in 2010, taking its name from a song by The Smiths, and have become a major draw in the genre known for their ferocious, physically punishing sound.

Static X, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Bourbon Theatre. Heavy metal’s Static X is midway through its “Rise of the Machine Tour,” celebrating its 2001 album “Machine” and supporting its latest album, “Project Regeneration: Vol. 2,” a combination of recently found songs with vocals by original vocalist Wayne Static, who died in 2014, and new songs featuring vocalist XerO, who joined the band in 2018. The Bourbon show, like most of the others on the tour, is sold out