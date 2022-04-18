What's Going On - April 22

Inayah Lamis, 6 p.m. Friday, The Royal Grove. In 2018, Inayah Lamis became an Instagram star after her 45-second take on Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” went viral. Now with more than 1.6 million followers, the Houston native has gone from jingle writer to R&B sensation, via her first album, 2019’s “S.O.L.A.R.” and the singles “Best Thing” and “Suga Daddy.” After a two year hiatus, courtesy of a pregnancy and COVID, Inayah returned last year with a pair of singles “Missing It” and “Fallin'.”

Sirius XM Hip Hop Nation Presents Key Glock Yellow Tape Tour, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Memphis rapper Key Glock talked about hanging it up after his cousin, mentor and label owner Young Dolph was gunned down last year. But he decided to return, putting out a deluxe version of his album “Yellow Tape 2.”

Key Glock, who has two songs on Spotify that have been streamed more than 100 million times each, is entering the hip-hop mainstream – as evidenced by the success of “Yellow Tape 2,” which hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart and No. 3 on the U.S. rap album chart.

Harper and Midwest Kind, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Australian singer-songwriter Peter Harper and his American band Midwest Kind return to the Zoo Wednesday to deliver distinctive show that blends blues powered by Harper’s harmonica with drones created by the didgeridoo.

Citizen Cope, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Bourbon Theatre. Citizen Cope, aka singer/songwriter Clarence Greenwood, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album with a tour that finds him doing mostly acoustic performances.

Known for his powerful, soulful sound, Citizen Cope has been a critical favorite with his distinctive “urban folk” combination of rock, soul, blues and folk and has had his songs recorded by the likes of Santana and Dido.

Zoolarious, 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Zoo Bar. Zoolarious host and founder Brad Stewart calls Adam Cayton-Holland's 2019 show one of the best in the comedy showcase's history. The Denver native will make be back on Sunday in the midst of a national tour. He has appeared on several late-night comedy shows -- "Conan" and "The Late Late Show with James Corden" among them. He has been named one of Esquire magazine's 25 Comics to Watch and a top 10 comic by Variety.

