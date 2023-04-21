Keller Williams, 9 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. Keller Williams is a jam aficionado cult artist, known and beloved in that scene, but largely unknown outside it. The prolific veteran artist, who’ll hit the 30-year mark in his career in 2024 has released more than 25 albums (most recently last year’s “Grit”), performed thousands of shows and collaborated with jam bands like The String Cheese Incident and guitarists like Sanjay Mishra. He’s on a solo tour. But his live phase looping lets him create a full band sound, driven by his guitar and vocals.

Dirt Monkey & Jansten, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Bass artists Dirt Monkey and Jantsen began playing shows together around 2013, sometimes getting crowds of all of 20 people. After a decade of solo success, the duo, who most recently remixed Subtronica’s “Gummy Worm” are again playing together, this time filling clubs on their aptly named “Full Circle” tour.

Mae Simpson, 10 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Bar. Mae Simpson’s voice has been called a combination of Janis Joplin, Ella Fitzgerald and Joan Jett, and she and her band are “a ticking time bomb for breaking into the national scene” out of Minneapolis, where they’ve been shaking things up with their combination of funk, soul, pop, rock and country spun into songs written by South Carolina native Simpson.

Eyehategod and Goat Whore, 7 p.m. Wednesday, The Royal Grove. New Orleans sludge metallists Eyehategod roll into the Royal Grove Wednesday near the end of their tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their second album “Take As Needed for Pain.” They’ll be playing the album in its entirety along with more favorites of their amalgamation of metal, punk and other noise. Their NOLA buddies Goat Whore will open the show.

POUYA, 7 p.m., Thursday, Bourbon Theatre. POUYA is the hip-hop project of Miami rapper and former YouTuber Kevin Pouya. Considered a pioneer SoundCloud rapper, Pouya has remained entirely independent over the last decade, building a large fan base through the music he’s released onlines. He’s also credited, interestingly, with discovering $uicideboy$, who are now filling arenas.