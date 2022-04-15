What's Going On - April 15

At the Lied Center

Church Basement Ladies, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. The “Church Basement Ladies” are back at the Lied Center for Performing Arts for a couple run throughs of the hit musical comedy.

The original “Church Basement Ladies” production opened 20 years ago in Minneapolis and was performed to more than 250,000 people in its 2½ year run. It’s been touring ever since, drawing crowds all over the country.

The production goes from preparation for a record-breaking Christmas dinner to a friend’s funeral, a Hawaiian Easter fundraiser and a hot July wedding, the ladies stave off potential disasters, share and debate recipes, instruct the young and keep the pastor on course.

Those stories are pulled, sort of, from reality.

“Those same ladies live in my church basement, and I can even tell you their names.” director Curt Wollan said in the show’s news release, “I know these ‘Steel Magnolias’ of the church. My mother was not only one of them, but her church actually named their new kitchen stove, ‘Lorraine’, in her honor.”

Tickets are $15 to $30 and are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied ticket office.

Joyce Yang, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang returns to the Lied Center on Tuesday for the first time since her memorable collaboration with the Tamacs Quartet 14 years ago.

Yang first came to international attention in 2005, when, at 19 years old, she won the silver medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Yang debuted with the New York Philharmonic the next year, joining the orchestra on a tour of Asia that included her return to her hometown of Seoul, Korea.

In the past decade, Yang has been cites as an “astonishing artist” who has performed more than 1,000 solo recitals and collaborations with the world’s top orchestras and chamber ensembles. She received the 2010 Avery Fisher Career Grant and earned her first Grammy nomination for her recording of Franck, Kurtag, Previn and Schumann with violinist Augustin Hadelich.

Yang’s Tuesday program will include classic works by Bach, Mozart and Stravinsky.

Tickets are $18 to $42.

In The Clubs

SayMyName, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Grove. Los Angeles producer/dj Dayvid Lundie-Sherman, aka SayMyName, is a frontiersman of the hard trap sound movement, known for his energetic sound that, on his new EP “Dynasty” shifts between spooky chord progressions and the hardest of hard beats, creating pulsing soundscapes that should mesmerize live.

The godfather of hard trap has had The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake and Martin Garrix play multiple tracks in their sets – evidence of the esteem in which he’s held in the EDM world. Now, he’s touring on his own, bringing a full night of his relentless, hard music.

Too Slim and the Taildraggers, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Veteran blues rock trio Too Slim and the Taildraggers will kick off a two-week swing through the middle of the country with their Wednesday return to the Zoo Bar, where they’ve been regulars for decades.

Igor & the Red Elvises, 6 p.m. Thursday, Zoo Bar. Igor & the Red Elvises were one of the first national touring bands to return to the Zoo Bar during the pandemic, playing the club in April 2021. A year later, everyone’s favorite crazy Russian folk/rock ‘n’ roll band is back with their show that mixes traditional Russian sounds and guitar to created “Siberian surf music.” Whatever it is, it’s big fun.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.