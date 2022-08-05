 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's Going On -- The Meteors at 1867 Bar

black joe lewis.jpg

Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears will be at Zoo Bar on Thursday.

 Facebook courtesy photo

The Meteors, 7 p.m. Sunday, 1867 Bar. England’s The Meteor’s arguably invented psychobilly with their fusion of punk rock with rockabilly. That was back in 1980, when they blew out of – or more precisely – got booted out of the London neo-rockabilly scene for being too loud, too extreme and too strange.

Prolific and intense, they’ve released two dozen albums and tour relentlessly, led by guitarist/singer P. Paul Fenech, the only original member remaining in the group. They’ll be making a rare, if not their first, Lincoln appearance Sunday at 1867 Bar, where fans can try out “wrecking,” the slam dancing that the band’s followers invented some 40 years ago.

Emily Nenni with Teddy & the Rough Riders, Wavy Lady, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. If you love classic Country, don’t miss Emily Nenni, a San Franciscan transplanted to Nashville who sounds a bit like Patsy Cline and, on her records, delivers some hardcore honky tonk, complete with yodeling and high, lonesome harmonies.

People are also reading…

Nenni’s band on tour is Teddy & the Rough Riders, a top notch Nashville country rock outfit, that will likely play a few of their songs before she takes the stage and turns the Bourbon into a 1950s-style honky tonk.

Black Joe Lewis, 9 p.m. Thursday, Zoo Bar. It's been three years since Black Joe Lewis played Lincoln. He’s back Thursday with his band the Honeybears for a night of their trademark, highly danceable mixture of funk, soul, blues and rock, drawn from their seven albums, including 2018’s smokin’ hot “The Difference Between Me & You.”

A free tip: if you’re planning on catching the show, it’s probably wise to get an advance ticke. The last time Black Joe Lewis played here it was at the Bourbon Theatre. Thursday, he’s at the Zoo Bar, much smaller in capacity and likely to quickly sell out.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

