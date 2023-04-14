The Mavericks, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Bourbon Theatre. Thirty years later, the Mavericks will make their Lincoln debut at the Bourbon Theatre Wednesday. The versatile Miami veterans are tagged as a country band, largely because their Grammy-winning ‘90s hits “What a Crying Shame” and “Here Comes the Rain” were marketed as country. But the group, led by crooner and songwriter, Cuban-American Raul Malo, really works in rockabilly, rock ‘n’ roll, swing, pop and Latin/Cuban music as well as country.

Snow Tha Product, 7 p.m. Friday, The Royal Grove. Snow Tha Product returns to The Royal Grove Friday on “The Quince I Never Had” tour – a reference to the quinceanera parties that are typically thrown for Mexican girls when they turn 15 years old. The Grammy-nominated fast, furious bilingual rapper will bring her flow on songs from “To Anywhere,” her debut album released last year. And Snow Tha Product shows are always a party, with dancers and stage diving.

K Camp, 8 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. Atlanta rapper K Camp’s “Lottery (Renegade)” was one of the first songs to take over TikTok with dances, now, after signing a promotion deal with the social media service, his sing “Pretty Ones” is getting promoted on the app. Fans can see him in person Friday when he returns to the Bourbon, where he’s sure to do his signature songs “Money Baby.” “Comfortable” and the platinum “Cut Her Off.”

Grand Marquis, 9 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Bar. Kansas City six-piece horn band Grand Marquis blends Prohibition Era jazz, blues and American roots music into a swinging blend that explores the musical traditions of Memphis, New Orleans and their hometown.

Igor & The Red Elvises,6 p.m. Tuesday, Zoo Bar. Everyone’s favorite crazy Russian folk and rock ’n’ roll band brings its “Siberian surf music” back to the Zoo Bar Tuesday in what will serve as a Lincoln warm-up show for its ZooFest appearance this summer. Frequent Zoo visitors for decades, the group, led by Igor Yuzov mixes traditional Russian sounds with guitar rock to create “Siberian surf music” and always delivers an entertaining show.

Bruce Katz, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Hammond B-3 master Katz and his band return to the Zoo Bar for another show that will be a mix of blues, jazz, rock, boogie-woogie and New Orleans-inspired sounds. Katz, whose first show outside of his hometown was at the Zoo, took a few years off leading his trio to be a piano/organ sideman with Gregg Allman and Delbert McClinton. But he’s been back at the club he calls “home” every year since 2018.

Chelsea Grin with Carnifex, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bourbon Theatre. Deathcore bands Chelsea Grin and Carnifex are in the midst of their month-long North American tour "Suffer In Heaven/Hell Tour,” so named to support of their latest double release “Suffer in Hell” and “Suffer in Heaven.”

Radkey, 7 p.m. Thursday, Zoo Bar. Kansas City punk trio, made up of the three Radke brothers, was one of the youngest bands featured in Foo Fighter Dave Grohl’s documentary “What Drives Us” and have played high-profile gigs opening for the Foos, Jack White and The Offspring. The 100% independent band, managed by their father, have been at it for a decade, playing festivals like SXSW, releasing a pair of albums on their own label and touring to clubs like the Zoo.