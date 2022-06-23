What's Going On -- Tab Benoit at Rococo Tuesday

Tab Benoit with Lightnin’ Malcolm, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Rococo Theatre. Tab Benoit has been a frequent Lincoln visitor over the three-plus decades that he’s been bringing his brand of blues out of Louisiana, most recently playing the Bourbon Theatre last summer. The Grammy nominee is back Tuesday, this time at the Rococo Theatre.

Known for his distinctive guitar tone and fiery playing, Benoit was tagged as one of the best 30 guitarists by Guitar World magazine and he’s a powerhouse vocalist who sounds something like Otis Redding. A Bayou State treasure who has worked to protect the state’s wetlands, Benoit was inducted into the Louisiana Folklife Center Hall of Master Folk Artists in 2020.

He’ll be one of the featured musicians in “JazzFest: A New Orleans Story,” a Sony Pictures Classics documentary that is slated for release this summer. You can see him then, or better yet catch him at the Rococo Tuesday.

Gracie Curran & The High Falutin’ Band, 5 p.m. Friday, Zoo Bar. Mavis Staples, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Irma Thomas, Brittany Howard, Sharon Jones — those are all of singers to whom Gracie Curran has been compared.

In other words, the Massachusetts vocalist is one great soul singer. And she leads a rock-solid band. Together, they have won a handful of New England-area blues awards and served as a house band on Memphis’s Beale Street.

Allegaeon with Arkaik, Aenimus, Summoning The Lich, 7 p.m. Friday, The Royal Grove. Colorado smooth death metalist band Allegaeon is leading a four-band bill on the “Terrestrial Takeover” tour that was postponed from 2020.

The veteran rockers will be playing a set list featuring songs from throughout its decade-plus career with an emphasis on songs from their latest album, “Damnum.”

Davina and the Vagabonds, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jazz in June. Davina and the Vagabonds is a Minnesota group led by sassy singer/ pianist Davina Lozier who is joined by an acoustic bass, drums, trumpet and trombone to create a throwback outfit that plays boogie-woogie, ragtime, early rock and blues, largely within her own compositions.

Jose Ramirez, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Costa Rican guitarist/singer/songwriter Jose Ramirez was nominated the 2020 Blues Music Award for best emerging artist album for his debut “Here I Come,” then became the first Latin American artist to sign with esteemed Chicago blues label Delmark Records, which released “Major League Blues” earlier this year.

The 34-year-old Ramirez began playing the blues in his native land, then moved to the U.S., where he has shared the stage with a who’s who of contemporary blues greats; led his band to a took second-place finish in the 2020 International Blues Challenge representing Washington, D.C.; and toured the world.

Eli Young Band with Corey Kent, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Bourbon Theatre. It’s been four years since Eli Young Band has played Lincoln. Wednesday, however, the Texas “Crazy Girl” outfit returns to the Bourbon Theatre, where it has sold out past shows with its brand of Red Dirt-meets-Nashville Country.

The band just released its pandemic album, which contains its 2018 No. 1 single “Love Ain’t” and, strangely, two versions of its title track and current single “Love Talking.”

Danielle Nicole, 6 p.m. Thursday, Zoo Bar. Seven years ago, Danielle Nicole, a founding member of Trampled Under Foot, left the acclaimed blues-rock band to strike out on her own.

Suffice to say, she’s done very well, picking up a 2019 Grammy nomination for her album “Cry No More” and a pair of Blues Music Awards that year — bass player of the year and contemporary blues female artist — and has taken the bass player BMA the last two years. You can hear that low end when she brings her trio to the Zoo Bar on Thursday.

