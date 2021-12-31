What's Going On -- New Year's Eve edition

The Bel-Airs, 5 p.m., and Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal 9:30 p.m., Zoo Bar. It’s a two-show New Year’s Eve at the Zoo Bar with The Bel-Airs, the pride of Columbia, Missouri, bringing their dance-inducing R&B for the early 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Lincoln soul band Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal taking the stage at 9 p.m. and bringing in 2022 at midnight. The shows are separate. Each will require either an advance ticket that can be purchased at zoobar.com or with a cover charge.

NYE Masquerade Ball with Lancaster GhettoBlaster, 9:30 p.m. Bourbon Theatre. Ring in the New Year with some Old Skool hip-hop from Lancaster GhettoBlaster, the Lincoln band that plays jams from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Young MC, Eminem, Run-DMC, you get the idea. And wear your mask – not just for COVID protection – you could get a “Golden Ticket” to all Bourbon shows in 2022 if you win the night’s best mask contest

Space Laces, 9 p.m. The Royal Grove. It’s going to be booming bass music to wrap up 2021 when Louisville, Kentucky, EDM producer Space Laces cranks up his chart-topping sounds at the Royal Grove. Space Laces, aka Ian Slider just released 21 demos and rarities, in his Vaultage 003 collection. He’ll be unleashing some of them along with his classics like "Digital Gangsta,” “Throwin Elbows” and “Fang Banger” and music from his first two rounds of “Vaultage.”

