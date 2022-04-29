What's Going On -- Mongolian metal band The HU to make Lincoln debut at Bourbon

The HU, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. Take metal guitars, add the morin khuur (horsehead fiddle), tovshuur (Mongolian guitar), tumur khuur (jaw harp) and top it off with traditional throat singing and you’ve got “Hunnu Rock” – the music of Mongolian band The HU.

Taking their name from the Mongolian root word for human being, the group – producer Dashka and members Gala, Jaya, Temka and Enkush -- formed in 2016 and hit it big with their 2019 debut album “The Gereg” which debuted at the top of the World Album and Top New Artist charts.

With it, and a handful of singles, The HU has garnered more that 250 million streams and video views, with a new album slated for release later this year. Embraced by the likes of Elton John, and collaborating with Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach and Lizzy Hale of Halestorm, The HU’s Mongolian version of “Sad But True” was hits on “The Metallica Blacklist” album. The group has sold out venues on four continents and consistently earns rave reviews for its performances.

On the last two weekends, The HU began its summer North American tour with a pair of appearances at Coachella. It’ll be at Lollapalooza, and the Download Festival later this summer.

Before that, however, The HU will make its local debut Tuesday at the Bourbon Theatre in one of the must-see Lincoln shows this year.

The Bel-Airs, 5 p.m. Friday, Zoo Bar. The Bel-Airs are bringing their dance-inducing R&B back to the Zoo for the first time since New Year’s Eve. The most regular of Zoo regulars, the trio of David Pruitt, Dick Pruitt and Michael Cherry, pack the place on every stop.

Blvk Sheep, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Grove. Richie Buckley, aka Blvk Sheep, burst on the scene a half dozen years ago after winning the remix contest for NGHTMRE and Boombox Cartel’s “Aftershock.” Since making his label debut in 2016, the producer, who pushes genre boundaries, has had tracks like “Never Give Up” and “Insanity” get millions of plays and has become a major club draw.

Matt Kearney, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bourbon Theatre. Multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer Matt Kearney, who incorporates hip-hop and EDM beats into his meticulously crafted folk pop, has seen his music streamed more than 2.5 billion times across multiple platforms. He’s stopping at the Bourbon Wednesday on his “January Flower” tour, named for his well-received, very singer/songwriterish 2021 album

Drake White, 8 p.m. Thursday, The Royal Grove. Country soul singer Drake White had a stroke, caused by Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) on stage in Roanoke, Va. in 2019. Told by doctors he’d never walk again, White went through seven brain surgeries and a lengthy rehab and has now recovered to the point where he’s back on the road, touring behind “The Optimystic,” the album he released in June that recounts his experience.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.