What's Going On -- Hub & Soul series returns to Union Plaza

The Hub & Soul Music Series has returned to Union Plaza for its fourth year.

The series, which primarily presents local original music artists outdoors in the 21st and Q St. Union Plaza Amphitheater, began Thursday and continues Sept. 8 with Gerardo Meza at 5 p.m. and The Soul Review at 6:45.

The free series, organized by Susan Larsen Rodenburg, along with Doug Dittman of the Hub Cafe, draws about 500 people per show to the plaza next to the Jayne Snyder Trail Center, where they enjoy the music, food and drink from The Hub Cafe, which offers a grilled food feature weekly and local craft beer. Three food trucks also will be along 21st Street between P and Q during each of the Thursday events.

A donation collected at the gate will be given to the Great Plains Trail Network, which provides volunteers for the series.

The remaining series lineup is:

Sept. 14 — Wavy Lady and Emily Bass and the Near Miracle; Sept. 21 — Jonathan Leach and Jarana; Sept. 28 — Wondermonds and Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal; Oct. 6 — Jack Rodenband and Soul Dawg.

In The Clubs

Black Magik Block Party with EazyBaked, 5 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Grove. Bass music masters EazyBaked will headline a four-artist bill Saturday at the Grove. The influential duo of childhood friends Eric Ray and Andrew Principe has become a household name in the EDM world by pushing underground music and sonic boundaries with experimental, raw sounds. The duo has played Red Rocks and festivals like EDC Orlando and the Okeechobee Music Festival.

Ghost Town Blues Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Bar. Memphis’ Ghost Town Blues Band, whose 2019 “Shine” topped the Billboard Blues Albums Chart, will make its Lincoln debut at the Zoo. The six-man band, formed in 2009 and led by vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Matt Isbell, has been hailed by Living Blues magazine as “21st century blues at its best, with a stage show and energy that is unparalleled."

The Brotherhood featuring Kevin Burt and Ken Valdez, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Iowa’s Kevin Burt, the first artist to sweep all three categories in the International Blues Challenge, and Ken Valdez, who now hails from Minneapolis where he’s worked with his friend Jonny Lang and has opened for Billy F. Gibbons and ZZ Top, have teamed up to form The Brotherhood, a group that showcases each artist and brings them together for a harmony-drenched brand of blues.

Hurricane Ruth featuring Eddie Turner, 6 p.m. Thursday, Zoo Bar. St. Louis’ Hurricane Ruth Lemasters is an old-school blues rock singer, with her vocals cut from the same cloth as Big Mama Thornton, Janis Joplin and Tina Turner. A roots music veteran, she’s performed with John Lee Hooker, B.B. King, Willia Dixon, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Royal Southern Brotherhood and Mike Zito.

Tyler Farr, 8 p.m. Thursday, Bourbon Theatre. Tyler Farr has charted eight singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts including the 2015 No. 1 hit “A Guy Walks Into a Bar.” The video for his “Redneck Crazy” has had more than 47 million views. Farr has, of late, been opening for Lee Brice. He’ll be headlining his own show at the Bourbon.