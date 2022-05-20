What's Going On -- Histrionic album release and last show ever at Bodega's Alley Friday

Histrionic Album Release Show, with Fire Sign, Las Cruxes and Distressed Damsels, 8 p.m. Friday, Bodega’s Alley. Last week, Histrionic put out their excellent long-awaited album “Hothead,” and they’ll celebrate that release at Bodega’s Alley with their final show ever.

That’s right, the garage punk trio, fronted by Aramara Quintos Tapia, is calling it quits, posting on Facebook – “You won’t want to miss this show … because after it happens there won’t be a next one.”

There’s another reason not to miss the show. “Hothead” is a tightly fused, fast-paced effort, burning through nine songs in 27 minutes with buzzing guitar riffs, propulsive drums and bass and Tapia’s vocals flying above the mix, singing “won’t you kiss me a little longer” on “Tuff” and in Spanish about half the tracks, including the anthemic closer "Tranquilamente."

The Rumjacks with Flatfoot 56 and OUT of the HOUSE, 9 p.m. Saturday, 1867 Bar. It’s a Celtic Punk party at 1867 Bar Saturday as Australia’s the Rumjacks and Chicago’s Flatfoot 56 make a Lincoln stop on the tour that, appropriately enough, comes after the two bands released “Brass For Gold," a disc of hard-charging Celtic-tinged, ska- `influenced punk.

The Pogues-inspired Rumjacks, from Sydney, are supporting their fifth album “Hestia,” and have been opening for Dropkick Murphys before heading out on their headlining tour. Celtic punk fans will know “An Irish Pub Song,” their rowdy anthem that’s been viewed more than 80 million times on YouTube.

Jackson Stokes Band, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Bar, Jackson Stokes grew up next door to Devon Allman, the son of Gregg Allman, front man of the Devin Allman Band and Royal Southern Brotherhood. Allman let the then 11-year-old hang out at band practice for years. Stokes wrote some songs and with his old band recorded his self-titled debut.

Stokes has been out supporting that record – a mix of soul, blues rock and a Talking Heads cover – opening for the Allman Betts Band and headlining shows on his own, like his Saturday Lincoln debut at the Zoo.

Bailo with Ricky Remedy, 9 p.m. Thursday, The Royal Grove. Born in Brooklyn, raised in Queens and now residing in Houston, Gennaro Bailo spent lots of time with his grandfather, an Italian singer, whose music, surprisingly, still influences him – giving a special flavor to his brand of trap. Considered one of the most promising new trap producers, Bailo will bring his bangers that distinctively fuse hip-hop and bass music to the Grove Thursday.

