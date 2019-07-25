“Weird Al” Yankovic will return to Pinewood Bowl next week, this time bringing an orchestra along with him.
The parody rocker, who played the Pioneers Park amphitheater in 2016, will bring his 2019 “Strings Attached” tour to the bowl on July 31, playing his hits and classics supported by background singers and a symphony orchestra.
That’s a sharp contrast to this year’s “Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” on which Weird Al did an intimate, scaled-down show with a rotating setlist of semi-obscure, deep-cut, non-parody album tracks.
“I wanted to follow up my most bare-bones tour ever with my most elaborate and extravagant tour ever,” Yankovic said in the news release announcing the tour. “We’re pulling out all the stops for this one.”
The biggest selling comedy recording artist in history, Yankovic has been nominated for 15 Grammys and won four.
Best known for his parodies of hit songs, including “Eat It,” “Like A Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Amish Paradise,” “White & Nerdy” and “Tacky,” Yankovic made his history in 2014 when his “Mandatory Fun” became the first comedy album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart.
And the single “Word Crimes,” debuted in the Top 40, making Weird Al one of just four artists to have had Top 40 singles in each of the last four decades. The others: Michael Jackson, Madonna and U2.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $35 to $99. Tickets are available at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office, ticketmaster.com, weirdal.com and by phone at 800-745-3000.