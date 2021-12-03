'Weird Al' coming back to Lincoln for Lied Center show

“Weird Al” Yankovic is coming back to Lincoln, this time at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Yankovic played Pinewood Bowl on his 2019 “No Strings Attached Tour.” where he performed with a symphony orchestra. But on the Lied stage, often home to symphonies, he'll perform on his own as part of “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.”

The show is set for July 22.

On the first “Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,” the parody rocker set aside his hits, including “Eat It,” “Like A Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Amish Paradise” and “Tacky,” and performed his lesser known non-parody material that is beloved by fans.

Yankovic will take that approach on “The Unfortunate Return” tour and will also leave behind his over-the-top theatrics, going barebones -- no costumes, props or video screens -- with just his band of almost four decades playing on stage.

“I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly, the ‘Vanity’ tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage,” Yankovic said in the tour announcement. “I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again.”