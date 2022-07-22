'Weird Al' bringing "a bunch of extremely unpopular songs' to Lied Center Friday

You probably won’t be hearing “Eat It,” “Like A Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana” and “Amish Paradise” when ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic takes the Lied Center for Performing Arts Friday.

Instead, the parody master is playing what he calls “a bunch of extremely unpopular songs” on “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.”

On the first “Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,” Yankovic set aside his “hits” and performed lesser known non-parody material that is beloved by his fans.

Yankovic has been taking the same approach on “The Unfortunate Return” and is also leaving behind his over-the-top theatrics, going barebones -- no costumes, props or video screens — Al and his band of almost four decades in smaller, more intimate venues.

That’s why he’ll be at the Lied Center, where the 2,220 capacity is less than half of that of Pinewood Bowl, where Yankovic brought his highly entertaining show in 2016 and again in 2019, that time complete with a symphony orchestra.

“I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly, the ‘Vanity’ tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage,” Yankovic said in the tour announcement last year. “I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again.”

The biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time, Yankovic is a five-time Grammy winner and one of only five artists to have had Top 40 singles in each of the last four decades. The other four are Michael Jackson, Madonna, U2 and Kenny G.

Now a unlikely pop culture icon, Yankovic will himself be parodied in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” a film slated for release on the Roku channel this fall that will star Daniel Radcliffe, “Harry Potter” himself, as Weird Al – and like Yankovic’s parodies is not intended to be taken remotely seriously.

Comedian Emo Phillips will open the show.

Tickets start at $39 and are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied ticket office.