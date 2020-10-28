Watch Now: Lincoln native Sam Stacy lands on Blake Shelton's team on 'The Voice'

Lincoln Southeast graduate Sam Stacy landed a spot on Team Blake on Tuesday following his blind audition on “The Voice.”
Stacy, 27, played acoustic guitar and sang James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain” to the four-coach panel sitting with their backs on him. Blake Shelton was the first of the coaches to turn his chair around, followed by Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and, after a short pause, John Legend.
Each of the coaches praised Stacy’s singing and the warmth of his voice. But Shelton went in a slightly different direction in making his pitch to be Stacy’s coach.
“I’m good friends with James Taylor,” Shelton said. “I just wanted to be sure I could believe you. My job as a country singer is to make people believe me. I sing songs about going to prison. Believe it or not, I’ve never been in prison.”
Legend bowed out, giving Stacy three coaches from which to choose.
“Blake, you’re a wild card,” he said. “I don’t know what your coaching style is like. I kind of want to figure it out. Let’s do it.”
With that, Stacy joined Team Blake. Stacy will next be seen when “The Voice” moves into its battle rounds. Tuesday was the fourth blind audition show of 2020. It is unknown how many, if any, blind auditions remain.
Stacy is the second Lincolnite to make it to the battle round of the popular NBC-TV singing contest, joining Josh Hoyer, who was on Team Blake in 2017.
