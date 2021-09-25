Watch now: Lincoln Calling music festival a hit despite changes to schedule, lineup

Joe Humpal was thrilled to be playing Lincoln Calling on Saturday. Even thought it was outside. At 4 o'clock in the afternoon.
“This is the best day of my whole year,” said the Universe Contest guitarist. “Better than Christmas. Better than my birthday. It’s going to be so weird to play during the day. We’re always playing at night. I’m so excited.”
In fact, Humpal remembered only two previous daytime shows for the 11-year-old band. But he recalled Universe Contest’s last show immediately — it was at O’Rourke’s in July — the only time the band has played since the pandemic hit in March 2020.
Last year, however, gave Universe Contest the chance to write and record a bunch of new songs, including a number about “Jaws,” Humpal’s favorite movie. Those impressive rhythmic, surging songs, driven by Jordan Ellis’ violin, made up the bulk of Universe Contest’s 45-minute set in the sunshine Saturday.
“It’s too early for you guys to be here,” Humpal told the crowd that filtered onto 14th Street. “I’m glad you’re here. I’ll have a beer with you later.”
Universe Contest likely would have closed one of the bigger showcases had the festival been held as scheduled. But a recent surge in COVID-19 cases forced Lincoln Calling onto three outdoor stages, primarily on Friday evening and all day Saturday.
The move meant that about 30 of the 70 bands that had been scheduled were cut from the lineup, while Universe Contest, Omaha-gone-to-Philadelphia soul singer C.J. Mills and rockers Thelma and the Sleaze went out in the afternoon and early evening.
Even with the adjusted schedule and budget cutbacks, Lincoln Calling still drew well.
“We’re doing good,” Lincoln Calling Executive Director Spencer Munson said. “We did about 1,500 to 2,000 last night. We’ll probably have 2,000 or more (today). That’s about half of what we usually do. I’m happy with hitting 4,000-5,000.”
* * *
Jeremy Buckley was drinking a beer, watching Bull Face perform Detroit rock ‘n’ roll Saturday afternoon, happy that he could just enjoy the festival he founded in 2004.
The first Lincoln Calling brought 25 bands to five downtown venues. It now regularly brings about 100, although the numbers had to be cut this year because of the pandemic.
“It’s cool what it’s become,” Buckley said. “I’m glad I don’t have to do it anymore. It’s a stressful thing. Can you imagine putting this together this year with COVID and moving it outside?"
Buckley was a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student working at the Daily Nebraskan when as a “distraction” he decided to bring some bands to Lincoln that he thought his friends would like.
“I got ahold of all the Big 12 (Conference) newspapers and asked them who were the bands that played $5 shows there,” he said. “That was half the bands that came, bands that were really popular in their town, like Universe Contest is in Lincoln. I messaged them on MySpace and they’d respond ‘How do you even know who we are?”
In the festival's eighth or ninth year, Buckley was joined by Munson, together expanding the event in the number of bands, budget and sponsors.
Hear Nebraska, which ran Lincoln Calling for about three years, further expanded the festival, bringing in bigger names, such as Charli XCX, with a far higher budget. But that wasn’t what impressed Buckley, who came back to Lincoln from Northern California for this weekend.
“The big thing for me the last couple years is how diverse it has become,” Buckley said. “That’s rare and not just in Lincoln.”
* * *
At 7 p.m. Friday, Raye Zaragoza took the Night Market stage, the first performer on the Vision Maker Media Showcase.
Hailed as “one of the most politically relevant artists of her genre,” Zaragoza began her set with “Rebel Soul,” then a song about embracing the feminine, “Fight Like a Girl,” which had a couple hundred people on 14th Street moving closer to the stage.
“I like you guys,” Zaragoza said. “This is fun. This is amazing. So many Natives in the house tonight.”
In the midst of personal and political songs, Zaragoza dedicated “Driving to Standing Rock," about the North Dakota pipeline protests, to Leo Yankton, the Lincoln Native activist who died a month ago.
* * *
In the office above the Zoo Bar, Christopher Steffen went to work the second that Mato Nanji kicked off Indigenous' set on the stage down below on 14th Street, mixing the sound on the fly.
A few feet away, Vince Ruhl manipulated the images coming in from a handful of cameras as Basement Creators Network livestreamed the Native blues-rock band’s performance online.
A couple dozen viewers watched and listened as Steffen “moved” faders up and down on the computer screen, pulled out plug-ins to add compression and equalize the music, getting the feed that came from the front-of-house board to sound as good as possible.
“Is that bass loud enough?” Steffen asked about 10 minutes into the set. Then, a few minutes later, “I’ve got no overheads at all. I can hear it (cymbals) through the vocal mics. But all I’ve got on the overheads is noise.”
Ruhl cut and faded between shots of the whole band, from in front and above, close-ups of Nanji’s guitar and views of each band member — “It looks like TV, right?” he joked.
All was going well until, on Indigenous’ last song, the lights and sound went out. The generator powering the Night Market stage failed, bringing an abrupt end to the band’s show and sending the other two performers set for the stage out onto 14th Street.
* * *
At Tower Square, San Antonio riot grrrls Fea threw a high-energy punk rock party that the crowd didn’t want to end after the scheduled 45 minutes.
Fea, which means “ugly” in Spanish, grew out of the excellent Girl in a Coma records for Joan Jett’s Blackheart Records. Their latest album was produced by legendary L.A. Latina punk Alice Bag and is getting rave reviews for its in-your-face feminist punk.
So it’s no surprise the quartet has the endorsement of the Godfather of Punk, Iggy Pop.
“I like Fea, out of San Antone — a girl band, pretty raunchy, extreme packaging and all that, and that's a good punk band,” he told Rolling Stone.
Friday, the band got the seal of approval from Al Chambers.
“They were great," he said. “I love finding a band that I’d never heard of before that’s three chords fast with the middle finger flying in the air. They were good.”
The crowd that gathered around the band — there’s no stage on the square, so the bands play on the same level as the audience — demanded and got an encore, which ended with the band members lying on the ground.
Immediately afterward, a couple dozen people got in line to buy merchandise.
"The crowd really gave back,” frontwoman Letty Martinez said as she sold T-shirts, CDs and albums. “That’s what made it, not just us.”
* * *
About 600 people packed Duffy’s Backlot to see FREAKABOUT, the Lincoln rockers playing their first big local show in months.
Performing in front of a giant video screen, bathed in blue light and smoke, FREAKABOUT delivered a 45-minute set that had fans such as Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird moving and bobbing their heads with the music, transfixed by frontwoman Cortney Kirby, who was at the peak of her form.
In the midst of the final — and best — song, the propulsive, anthemic “Queen of the Dust," Kirby turned her back to the crowd, then fell onto the outstretched hands and was passed around while guitarist Aaron Galvan played a solo.
“I’ve crowd-surfed many times in my life, but never at my own show,” Kirby said when she got back on stage. “Thanks for catching me.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott