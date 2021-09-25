Watch now: Lincoln Calling music festival a hit despite changes to schedule, lineup

“I like you guys,” Zaragoza said. “This is fun. This is amazing. So many Natives in the house tonight.”

In the midst of personal and political songs, Zaragoza dedicated “Driving to Standing Rock," about the North Dakota pipeline protests, to Leo Yankton, the Lincoln Native activist who died a month ago.

* * *

In the office above the Zoo Bar, Christopher Steffen went to work the second that Mato Nanji kicked off Indigenous' set on the stage down below on 14th Street, mixing the sound on the fly.

A few feet away, Vince Ruhl manipulated the images coming in from a handful of cameras as Basement Creators Network livestreamed the Native blues-rock band’s performance online.

A couple dozen viewers watched and listened as Steffen “moved” faders up and down on the computer screen, pulled out plug-ins to add compression and equalize the music, getting the feed that came from the front-of-house board to sound as good as possible.

“Is that bass loud enough?” Steffen asked about 10 minutes into the set. Then, a few minutes later, “I’ve got no overheads at all. I can hear it (cymbals) through the vocal mics. But all I’ve got on the overheads is noise.”