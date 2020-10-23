Watch Now: Lincoln band The Killigans releases political song 'Man of the People'

“You know both sides want to use you in the end/ And it's happening again/ Exploitative history repeats/ They look you in the eye with calm conviction/ Thought you know that’s a fiction.”

Hoffman had written “Man of the People” for a Killigans album that was set to be recorded in the spring. Then along came COVID-19 and the project ground to a halt.

In the middle of August, Hoffman was talking with Killigans guitarist Chris Nebesniak about how disappointed he was that the song — "a musical eye roll to the political process," he said — would not be released before the election.

“Chris said he didn't see why we couldn't record the song and release it as a single,” he said.

The Killigans did just that, tracking the song in the shop where they practice, then sending it to Fuse Recording’s Charlie Johnson to be mastered.

Once completed, Hoffman enlisted former Killigans drummer Ben Swift “to root around the internet to find footage of smarmy, glad-handing, political types out there giving stump speeches and kissing babies.”

That footage had to be vintage, in Hoffman’s words, to “illustrate that as charged as everyone feels right now in this country, this phenomena has been going on forever.”