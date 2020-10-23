Watch Now: Lincoln band The Killigans releases political song 'Man of the People'

Back in February, Brad Hoffman, singer for The Killigans, sat down to write a song about politics. But what would become “Man of the People” isn’t an endorsement of — or assault on — any candidate, party or philosophy.
Nor is it a feel-good anthem about voting or the enduring greatness of the American political system.
“I would consider myself to be a skeptical optimist or an optimistic skeptic, I'm not sure (which),” Hoffman wrote in an email about the making of the song. “Essentially, I want to believe that the goodness and decency of my fellow man will make the system work for all of us, but I'm cynical enough to never get my hopes up."
He said he thought about "the images that generally pop into my head when I watch career politicians speak," and didn't like what his mind conjured up.
It was always "either the sleazy, two-bit conman who's always looking to pull one over on us, or the disdainful aristocrat, who imperiously looks down their nose at us serfs," Hoffman said. "As I thought about this, I wondered what causes a person to turn into the caricature that I imagine.
"... This song is me going down that philosophical rabbit hole.”
To wit, the words Hoffman sings over a percussive acoustic guitar offer a not-so-favorable opinion of politics or the career politicians we put in office:
“You know both sides want to use you in the end/ And it's happening again/ Exploitative history repeats/ They look you in the eye with calm conviction/ Thought you know that’s a fiction.”
Hoffman had written “Man of the People” for a Killigans album that was set to be recorded in the spring. Then along came COVID-19 and the project ground to a halt.
In the middle of August, Hoffman was talking with Killigans guitarist Chris Nebesniak about how disappointed he was that the song — "a musical eye roll to the political process," he said — would not be released before the election.
“Chris said he didn't see why we couldn't record the song and release it as a single,” he said.
The Killigans did just that, tracking the song in the shop where they practice, then sending it to Fuse Recording’s Charlie Johnson to be mastered.
Once completed, Hoffman enlisted former Killigans drummer Ben Swift “to root around the internet to find footage of smarmy, glad-handing, political types out there giving stump speeches and kissing babies.”
That footage had to be vintage, in Hoffman’s words, to “illustrate that as charged as everyone feels right now in this country, this phenomena has been going on forever.”
So as the song marches along with the full band rocking and trumpets adding a flourish, the video rolls through quick clips of black-and-white newsreel footage of conventions, parades and politicians, including presidents Franklin D. and Theodore Roosevelt, Lyndon Johnson, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon and Woodrow Wilson.
“Man of the People” will be released Friday on YouTube and Bandcamp. Or you can watch it at JournalStar.com.
Lincoln bands you should see live
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!