Watch now: Eric Church celebrates musical reuniting in rocking arena concert

At most shows, that would have been encore time. But Church went back on stage, milled around with the band for a couple minutes then wrapped up the 2½-hour show with the anthem “The Outsiders” and a pair of songs from “Mr. Misunderstood,” the 2015 album on which Church really found his footing, perfecting his rock heavy blend of rock ‘n’ roll and country.

By definition, a 28-song show is going to be something of a career spanner and Church’s Friday set -- they differ at every show -- included his first hit, 2006’s “How ‘Bout You” (key lyric “I like my country rockin’), and songs from last year’s “Soul,” most notably “Rock ‘n’ Roll Found Me,” a soul-tinged number that rolls in references to “Light My Fire” and “Ode to Billy Joe.”

But Church clearly wanted to showcase “Mr. Misunderstood,” doing six of the album’s 10 songs, including the title cut on which he name drops Ray Wylie Hubbard, Elvis Costello and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy – a trio that, shall we say, probably isn’t on the playlists of most of those at the arena Friday.