Watch now: Eric Church celebrates musical reuniting in rocking arena concert

A few minutes past the two-hour mark in his Pinnacle Bank Arena concert Friday, Eric Church stepped to the microphone, a faded American flag wrapped around his neck, an acoustic guitar hanging from his shoulders, and proclaimed "what a way to start 2022.”
Then he warned that the upcoming song would be a “little different” and he started to play.
The familiar chords rang, then came the lyrics “The screen door slams, Mary’s dress sways/Like a vision she dances across the porch as the radio plays Roy Orbison singing for the lonely.”
Church was doing Bruce Springsteen’s “Thunder Road” by himself to a hushed arena filled with 11,000 people. Then, putting down the guitar and grabbing the microphone, Church walked down the steps into the audience that surrounded the stage.
Again the familiar chords rang out, this time the song was Church’s biggest hit, “Springsteen” that had the mask-free audience singing along as he circled the stage, signing autographs, taking drinks from beers and slapping hands, joining the crowd in what was clearly a celebration of music, delayed for over a year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve dreamed about this moment a lot,” he said, “We are meant to be together. Tonight, that’s what this song’s about. It’s about being who we are supposed to be. I’ve had one hell of a time tonight.”
At most shows, that would have been encore time. But Church went back on stage, milled around with the band for a couple minutes then wrapped up the 2½-hour show with the anthem “The Outsiders” and a pair of songs from “Mr. Misunderstood,” the 2015 album on which Church really found his footing, perfecting his rock heavy blend of rock ‘n’ roll and country.
By definition, a 28-song show is going to be something of a career spanner and Church’s Friday set -- they differ at every show -- included his first hit, 2006’s “How ‘Bout You” (key lyric “I like my country rockin’), and songs from last year’s “Soul,” most notably “Rock ‘n’ Roll Found Me,” a soul-tinged number that rolls in references to “Light My Fire” and “Ode to Billy Joe.”
But Church clearly wanted to showcase “Mr. Misunderstood,” doing six of the album’s 10 songs, including the title cut on which he name drops Ray Wylie Hubbard, Elvis Costello and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy – a trio that, shall we say, probably isn’t on the playlists of most of those at the arena Friday.
He did almost as many songs -- five --from 2014’s “The Outsiders," including the opener “That’s Damn Rock ‘n’ Roll.” If you’re noticing a theme here, that’s because, with the notable exceptions of a couple songs on which a banjo made an appearance and his “Stick That in Your Country Song” and “Country Music Jesus” pairing, it was kind of a rock show, and a fine one at that.
That started with the stage, which ran down the middle of the arena, giving Church the ability to play to both ends and both sides, with giant video screens hanging above, giving everyone a good view no matter which way he or the band members were facing.
Then there was the band, a versatile, excellent ensemble clearly locked in with the Chief and expert at playing shakers -- I’ve never heard as many in a concert – and pulled out the hand drums and “oohs” to give a “Sympathy for the Devil” feel to “Drowning Man.”
Completing the package was backing vocalist Joanna Cotten, who went face-to-face with Church on several songs with verve and blew the doors off the ballad “Like Jesus Does.” The woman can sing.
Friday’s show was hit-packed, with songs like “Drink In My Hand,” “Cold One,” “Creepin’” and “Talladega.” That said, I heard some grumbling on the way out that fans didn’t hear their favorites. My advice, try again when Church plays Omaha next month -- he might just do it then.
That show, however, will have to go some to top Friday night, the 2022 opener for Church’s “Gather Together” tour that rocked, showed why Church was the 2020 CMA Entertainer of the Year and movingly celebrated the musical reuniting with Springsteen moments.
