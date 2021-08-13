Watch now: At Memorial Stadium, Garth Brooks will play his largest ever ticketed concert

On Aug. 19, 1997, Garth Brooks played for a mind-boggling crowd of 1 million at a free concert in New York’s Central Park.
Twenty four years later, Brooks will be playing his largest ticketed concert -- at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Around 90,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday's show, eclipsing his previous ticketed show record, in Brooks’ words, “by far," topping 82,000 in Dublin and 84,000 in Denver.
"It'll have to be the largest of anything that I can remember," he said.
Saturday’s concert attendance would have to top the 91,585 fans who attended Nebraska’s 2014 game against Miami to set a Memorial Stadium record.
But it might come close. Not bad for a concert that, when Brooks started his stadium tour in the spring of 2019, wasn’t going to happen.
Brooks speculated former Husker coach and Nebraska Athletic Director Tom Osborne may have gotten involved.
“I said, 'I want to play Lincoln’. No,” Brooks said. “So I called him up and (went), 'Hey, they’re not gonna let us play.' So can you just tell me what the rules and regulations are?
"He said, ‘They've never let anybody, because I don't know the last time they had somebody here. Might have been Farm Aid.’ That was all I needed to know. So we wrote it off."
That was, until Brooks heard from his promoter that Lincoln was considering booking him.
"I did get an email from a certain someone going, ‘Hey, I hear you’re playing,'" he said. "I think that’s how he works.”
Brooks last played Lincoln in 2017 on his Comeback Tour, drawing 68,000 fans to Pinnacle Bank Arena for five shows over three days. Even more attended his six shows in Omaha in 2015.
Many of those people will likely be in the stadium Saturday, which Brooks said he expects to fill up primarily with Nebraskans. They’ll see a show that he said he has to approach differently than an arena concert or one of his “Dive Bar” shows.
“Unfortunately for me, you have to move quicker,” Brooks said. “Look at me. I'm not built for speed. So this is a little tougher for me, but you've got to get there.”
On the first six dates of the stadium tour, Brooks said, the stage was sloped. Then came a February 2020 show in Detroit.
“They were ready to party. I couldn't keep up," he said.
"If you can keep these numbers in this show, you have the chance to have the greatest show of your frickin' career.”
Brooks has already had one of his career best shows in Lincoln -- a 1993 concert that he called the wildest of his career up that point.
”That was fun, man. I've been telling all these guys about it,” he said. “I got to go down and throw to the tight ends with (Osborne) when he was coaching here."
And Lincoln will always remain a special place for Brooks, who, after failing to make the finals here at the 1984 Big Eight track and field championship, decided to take a shot at music.
“This was the place,” he said. “It’s the place where my career kind of got launched, I guess, if you want to say it that way.”
10 most memorable concerts at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Nov. 9, 2013: Pink
Nov. 23, 2013: Elton John
July 14, 2014: Paul McCartney
Jan. 17, 2015: Fleetwood Mac
July 11, 2015: Neil Young
March 26, 2016: Carrie Underwood
Aug. 18, 2017: Kendrick Lamar
Oct. 20, 2017: Garth Brooks
March 24, 2018: Lorde
Oct. 2, 2018: Odesza
Five great opening acts
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott