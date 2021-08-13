Watch now: At Memorial Stadium, Garth Brooks will play his largest ever ticketed concert

That was, until Brooks heard from his promoter that Lincoln was considering booking him.

"I did get an email from a certain someone going, ‘Hey, I hear you’re playing,'" he said. "I think that’s how he works.”

Brooks last played Lincoln in 2017 on his Comeback Tour, drawing 68,000 fans to Pinnacle Bank Arena for five shows over three days. Even more attended his six shows in Omaha in 2015.

Many of those people will likely be in the stadium Saturday, which Brooks said he expects to fill up primarily with Nebraskans. They’ll see a show that he said he has to approach differently than an arena concert or one of his “Dive Bar” shows.

“Unfortunately for me, you have to move quicker,” Brooks said. “Look at me. I'm not built for speed. So this is a little tougher for me, but you've got to get there.”

On the first six dates of the stadium tour, Brooks said, the stage was sloped. Then came a February 2020 show in Detroit.

“They were ready to party. I couldn't keep up," he said.

"If you can keep these numbers in this show, you have the chance to have the greatest show of your frickin' career.”