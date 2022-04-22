Want the Taylor Swift Record Store Day release? Get there early Saturday

There’s a clear front-runner for the most wanted Record Store Day record that will go on sale Saturday morning at some 1,400 brick-and-mortar stores across the country.

“If you poll the line that’s going to be out here, the one people most want is that Taylor Swift 7-inch,” said Lincoln Vintage Vinyl owner Chad Breasseale. “She’s the (Record Store Day) ambassador this year. The good thing is she brings more interest."

And, unfortunately, she also creates demand — far more of it than supply, which means the Swift 7-inch records, known back in the day as 45s, will sell out quickly.

Lincoln’s three participating Record Store Day outlets — Backtrack Records, Lefty’s Records and Lincoln Vintage Vinyl — will all open their doors at 7 a.m.

And, yes, there will be lines.

"They didn’t make enough of them," Breasseale said of the Swift record.

Swifties flooding the stores Saturday will be evidence of the steadily increasing popularity of vinyl as a new generation of collectors takes up the hobby.

There are many new young record buyers, and combined with the longtime collectors, those groups make for a jumbled list of some of the records expected to be most in demand Saturday.

They include albums from Alice in Chains, The Doors, The Cure, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Willie Nelson, Childish Gambino, Everlast, Foo Fighters, Czarface, Kirk Hammett, Grateful Dead, Joan Jett, DEVO, Judas Priest and U2.

