'Waiting room' to open early for Garth Brooks concert ticket buyers
'Waiting room' to open early for Garth Brooks concert ticket buyers

  Updated
Garth Brooks Concert, 10.20.2017

Garth Brooks performs Oct. 17, 2017, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 Journal Star file photo

Garth Brooks took the stage with a performance of his classic tune, “Callin’ Baton Rouge.”

Tickets for Garth Brooks' Aug. 14 show at Memorial Stadium go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. But prospective purchasers can virtually get in line in a Ticketmaster "waiting room" an hour earlier, guaranteeing they will be among the first to get tickets for the first Memorial Stadium concert in 34 years.

Tickets are $94.95 and will be available at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or by phone on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 877-654-2784. The waiting room will be at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

There is an eight-ticket limit per purchase. About 90,000 tickets are available for what will be the largest concert ever in Nebraska.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

