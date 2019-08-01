Rob Caggiano was on the bus Tuesday afternoon, on the way to an amphitheater near Auburn, Washington, where a few hours later Volbeat would take the Knotfest Roadshow stage.
There, guitarist Caggiano, the only American in the Danish rock band, expected to see plenty of Volbeat fans, ready to catch their set near the end of the multi-band festival that’s topped by the masked Iowa heavy metal juggernaut, Slipknot.
“This is Slipknot’s tour, for sure, but every band on the bill has their fan base,” Caggiano said. “The bands fit together. We’ve done two shows so far and it’s been really cool.”
The Roadshow is headed east and will be at Pinnacle Bank Arena Thursday, with Gojira and Behemoth preceding Volbeat on the 5:30 p.m. bill.
By then, Volbeat will be celebrating the release of its seventh album, “Rewind, Replay, Rebound,” which is out Friday, and, not surprisingly playing songs from that record during its hour-long set.
“We’re still working out exactly what our setlist will be, but we’re out to promote the new album,” Caggiano said. “We’re playing two songs right now. We could add more as the tour goes along.”
One of the new songs on the Volbeat setlist is “Last Day Under The Sun,” a song that singer and lyricist Michael Poulsen says was inspired by Johnny Cash. The band’s latest single, “Pelvis on Fire,” is another take on a rock ‘n’ roll pioneer -- Elvis Presley.
And the album also has songs that echo Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard as Volbeat makes the connection to the true roots of rock ‘n’ roll that sets it apart from the metal/hard rock masses who forget the roll when it comes time to rock.
“That’s one of the cool things about this band,” Caggiano said. “That’s one of the reasons we work musically. The songs are deeply rooted in classic American music. But we have a lot of metal too. That’s a very cool thing to have, to be able to give a nod to the old school.”
That said, Volbeat can bring the metal, powered by Caggiano’s guitar. That gives the band a distinctive style. But the band always tries to mix up their sound and song styles -- live and from album to album.
“We don’t really like to repeat ourselves,” he said. “Some bands make a career out of that and it’s cool. But we don’t. We make something new happen. We really did that on this record and on the previous two records as well. It’s a natural thing. It’s the creative process. It’s just the best album we can come up with.”
Making the diverse albums requires some serious studio work, said Gaggiano, a producer who has worked with artists from Cradle of Filth and Machine Head to Jesse Malin and his former band, thrash metal masters Anthrax.
“We spent a long time on the record in Denmark, in pre-production, writing, figuring things out," he said. "We spent months and months doing that. I ended up making a bunch of demos. Some of them are on the deluxe version of the album.”
So is all that work directly related to producing?
“It’s a separate thing, producing really is different than being a member of the band,” Caggiano said. “But I’m used to that, starting with the Anthrax stuff. It’s definitely a different role. But at the end of the day, I’m a creative person. I’m a writer, producer, guitairst. I just love making music.”
Caggiano was in Anthrax in the early 2000s, rejoined the band after a few years off in 2010, then left for good in early 2013, intending to pursue production work.
Within a few weeks of working on the songs that became “Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies,” Gaggiano was announced as Volbeat’s lead guitarist, playing music that was a better fit for him.
“There’s more room for me to express myself in Volbeat than there was in Anthrax," Caggiano said. "It (Volbeat’s music) also resonates with me more than the stuff with Anthrax. I love Anthrax. I’m super proud of everything we accomplished together. But it feels perfect with Volbeat.”
That perfection, in a sense, extends to the stage, Caggiano said.
“When we get together, I don’t want to say we read each other’s minds, but there’s something that happens with the music,” he said. “There’s a certain energy, a certain vibe to what I do that really complements the Volbeat sound.”
Finding that perfect fit in a band has fulfilled much of Cagianno’s rock ‘n’ roll dream. And he’s toured the world and had a song -- he produced Volbeat’s “Room 24” -- get a Grammy nomination-
But he’s got one goal he still hopes to achieve.
“I’m from New York City,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to play Madison Square Garden. I played Yankee Stadium with Anthrax, which is a pretty big deal. But it’s still not the Garden. Hopefully, someday, we’ll get there.”
Before that can happen, Volbeat will be honing its show -- which Caggiano believes will be in fighting shape when the tour hits Lincoln.
“We’ve only done two shows so far,” he said. “I expect them to get better and better as they go. It’s that way on every tour. It usually takes about four shows to get everything worked out. By the time we get there, we’ll be rockin’.”