 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual Meadowlark Music Festival continues Saturday
View Comments
editor's pick

Virtual Meadowlark Music Festival continues Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Andrew Janak

Andrew Janak

 Mark Schwaninger

Like nearly every concert and festival since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, the Meadowlark Music Festival that was to take place in early July had to be indefinitely postponed.

It has returned as the Meadowlark Virtual Concert Series, a four-concert festival that began last week and will be livestreamed on each of the next three Saturdays.

The virtual Meadowlark series is free. But those who want to view one or all of the concerts need to be on Meadowlark’s mailing list. Those on the list will receive an email with a unique link to access each of the concerts. To get on the mailing list, go to meadowlarkmusicfestival.org.

The virtual festival will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. on each of the next four Saturdays and will feature a question-and-answer session with the artists after their performances.

Online streaming service Lincoln Calling TV to debut early next year

The three concerts are:

* Saturday: Ensemble Iberica. The ensemble will take viewers to the White River in the Ozarks for a retreat and performance of the music of Spain, Portugal and Turkey, featuring voice, violin, cello, guitar, saxophone and percussion.

* Dec. 12: Meadowlark Jazz Summit with Justin Kisor and Andrew Janak. Kisor, a trumpeter who has played with Norah Jones and Wynton Marsalis, and Janak, a saxophonist who has played with Victor Lewis and Donny McCaslin, will be joined by Grammy-nominated organist Mitch Towne and percussionist David Hawkins in a concert streaming from the Jewell in Omaha.

* Dec. 19: Simon Proulx and Etienne Lafrance. Two of Quebec’s finest musicians, guitarist Proulx and double bassist Lafance, perform music inspired from Canadian folk traditions, classical chamber music and pop songs.

Meadowlark Music Festival has been bringing internationally renowned musicians to Nebraska each summer since 2001, with an annual concert series held in venues from churches to wineries.

Give and Let Live sets up tabs to raise funds for pandemic-stricken bars and restaurants
Lincoln producer Darren Keen's new album is impressive set of electronic music

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine Inch Nails - Closer (Director's Cut)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News