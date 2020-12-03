Virtual Meadowlark Music Festival continues Saturday

Like nearly every concert and festival since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, the Meadowlark Music Festival that was to take place in early July had to be indefinitely postponed.

It has returned as the Meadowlark Virtual Concert Series, a four-concert festival that began last week and will be livestreamed on each of the next three Saturdays.

The virtual Meadowlark series is free. But those who want to view one or all of the concerts need to be on Meadowlark’s mailing list. Those on the list will receive an email with a unique link to access each of the concerts. To get on the mailing list, go to meadowlarkmusicfestival.org.

The virtual festival will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. on each of the next four Saturdays and will feature a question-and-answer session with the artists after their performances.

The three concerts are:

* Saturday: Ensemble Iberica. The ensemble will take viewers to the White River in the Ozarks for a retreat and performance of the music of Spain, Portugal and Turkey, featuring voice, violin, cello, guitar, saxophone and percussion.