'Very silly' Goglia sisters ready to lead 'A Postmodern Christmas' at Lied

Juliette and Emily Goglia were in Bloomington, Indiana, Wednesday morning, getting ready to travel to nearby Nashville, Indiana, where they were to take the stage with Postmodern Jukebox that night.
But, for this touring show, PMJ, as it is popularly abbreviated, isn’t doing its usual time-tripping mashup that puts contemporary hits from the likes of Lady Gaga and Katy Perry into Mr. Peabody’s WABAC Machine, recasting them into vintage mid-20th century jazz and swing numbers.
Instead, “A Very Postmodern Christmas” and it will be at the Lied Center for Performing Arts Tuesday.
“This is the first time Postmodern Jukebox has tried doing a Christmas show, mostly because so many Christmas songs are older and we put an older spin on new songs,” Emily said. “But the audiences are loving it. I hope they do it every year.”
The Goglia sisters are two of the three singers who join with the traveling band to present the music and they serve as the show’s emcees. They’re having a blast traveling from city to city -- sometimes not knowing where they are.
“The fun thing about this show is we have the opportunity to put new twists on traditional songs and vice versa,” Juliette said. “Some new ones we’ll do in an old jazz vibe, then we’ll do hip-hop with an early 20th century song, or older. We like to keep the audience on its toes. I think the medleys do the best for that."
The Goglias were made for PMJ.
“Our mom kind of raised us on lot of great jazz stuff,” Juliette said. “ I used to listen to Steve (Lawrence) and Eydie (Gorme) growing up. For us, it’s kind of exciting to be doing this. We listen to a lot of new music, but we tend to have retro vibe in our voices.”
Emily majored in jazz in college -- “it’s nice to be using a jazz degree in the pop world.”
The Goglias were picked for the Christmas show after a rare audition. They caught the eye of PMJ creator Scott Bradlee, who began shooting videos of his college friends doing new songs in old style from his basement in 2011.
“Because this is a Christmas show, he wanted a family feel,” Emily said. “We’re the only sisters in PMJ. So he came to us and asked us to develop some interludes that bring us into focus as a quirky family.
“It’s really cool singing together,” Juliette added. “It really resonated during the holiday season to have these very silly sisters on stage doing to the show.”
PMJ’s YouTube views have been seen more than 1 billion times and the group has, in eight years, released two dozen albums, including 2014’s “A Very Postmodern Christmas,” that finds the group putting its stamp on holiday favorites from “The Christmas Song” and “Blue Christmas” to “O Holy Night,” “The First Noel” and “Joy to the World.”
The Goglias didn’t want to give away whether any of those songs -- or “Last Christmas” which the group has also covered -- will turn up in the show. But Juliette recalled that the show’s opening number has been widely seen on Facebook Live and YouTube.
“Scott did a PMJ holiday special last year,” she said. “Emily and I put together “Santa Baby” into ‘Sisters’ from ‘White Christmas.’ It’s a blast’. It’s a jazz pop number where we get to go a little crazy. We get to dance on it, fight over our trombone player. It’s fun, silly and it sets the tone for what’s to come.”
