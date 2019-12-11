'Very silly' Goglia sisters ready to lead 'A Postmodern Christmas' at Lied

Juliette and Emily Goglia were in Bloomington, Indiana, Wednesday morning, getting ready to travel to nearby Nashville, Indiana, where they were to take the stage with Postmodern Jukebox that night.

But, for this touring show, PMJ, as it is popularly abbreviated, isn’t doing its usual time-tripping mashup that puts contemporary hits from the likes of Lady Gaga and Katy Perry into Mr. Peabody’s WABAC Machine, recasting them into vintage mid-20th century jazz and swing numbers.

Instead, “A Very Postmodern Christmas” and it will be at the Lied Center for Performing Arts Tuesday.

“This is the first time Postmodern Jukebox has tried doing a Christmas show, mostly because so many Christmas songs are older and we put an older spin on new songs,” Emily said. “But the audiences are loving it. I hope they do it every year.”

The Goglia sisters are two of the three singers who join with the traveling band to present the music and they serve as the show’s emcees. They’re having a blast traveling from city to city -- sometimes not knowing where they are.