The UNL Symphonic Band, conducted by Tony Falcone, will open its 2019-2020 season with the concert "Cornerstones" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 in Kimball Recital Hall.
Four seminal works for wind band will be featured: Emblems by Aaron Copland, Gustav Holst’s Second Suite in F, Fanfare and Allegro by Clifton Williams, and Gordon Jacob’s William Byrd Suite.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students/seniors, and will be available at the door the night of the performance.