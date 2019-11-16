Glenn Korff School of Music masters student Allison Movesian will compete as a division finalist in the MTNA (Music Teachers National Association) competition after winning the state woodwind young artist competition.
Movesian is in her second year of study under Richard H. Larson Distinguished Professor of Music (Flute) Dr. John Bailey.
“It was overall a wonderful experience,” Movesian said. “I had a lot of confidence in my collaborative pianist, Madeline Rogers, and was very excited to work with her again."
You have free articles remaining.
Movesian performed "Grande Fantaisie on Themes from Mignon" by Paul Taffanel, "East Wind" by Shulamit Ran, and ended with the "Duo for Flute and Piano" by Aaron Copland.
The three-tiered MTNA competitions begin at the state level. Winners of each state competition advance to the video-only division competition. Division winners then proceed to the national competition finals. The winner of the division competition will compete in the national finals during the MTNA National Conference in Spokane, Washington, in March. National finalists will be announced in mid-January.