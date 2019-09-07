This fall the Glenn Korff School of Music (GKSOM) will be celebrating its 125th year as the School of Music at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
The GKSOM will highlight the history of the School of Music with an anniversary celebration and public convocation on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 3:30 p.m. in Kimball Recital Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
The celebration will include performances by GKSOM faculty and students, a premiere composition by Tyler White, and a gala finale featuring University Singers, Chamber Singers and UNL dancers.
A dessert reception will also be held that evening at 6:30 p.m. in Kimball Recital Hall, followed by a performance at 7:30 p.m. by the Amicitia Duo, which includes GKSOM clarinet professor Diane Barger and guest artist Denise Gainey. Hixson-Lied piano professor Mark Clinton will also perform with the Amicitia Duo.
To learn more about GKSOM history, visit http://go.unl.edu/125.