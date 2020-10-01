UNL presents outdoor opera, 'The Cunning Little Vixen,' this weekend

Presented with a quandary, Bill Shomos found a solution — albeit until the weather forces the University of Nebraska-Lincoln opera department back indoors.

UNL's director of opera recognized early on in the pandemic the aerosol issues with the coronavirus that singers would have to encounter.

For the sake of his students, he also had to find a way to get them back on stage. However, doing so in a stuffy auditorium was not going to happen anytime soon.

"I finally figured, 'What the heck -- let's take it outside,'" Shomos said.

The UNL campus is blessed with a number of suitable outdoor venues, none better than the patio outside Kimball Recital Hall, which in normal times, hosts the annual Jazz in June festival.

On Saturday and Sunday, Shomos will present Leos Janacek’s “The Cunning Little Vixen” at 5 p.m. on that stage. The show will also be livestreamed Friday at 5 p.m.

He assures those wishing to attend that with performers fully amplified, they'll be able to see and hear the opera from anywhere on the lawn of the arts quad.

"I hope people will look forward to bringing blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the opera from any vantage point they like," he said.