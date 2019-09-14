The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Opera Department will present “An Evening of Mystery and Magic” at the Friends of Opera Gala, Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St.
The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails, followed by dinner and a musical program performed by UNL opera students. Included in the evening festivities will be a wine raffle and a live auction featuring many opportunities for travel, fine dining and beautiful music.
For tickets and more details, contact Ann Moore at 402-601-1507 or annmoore80515@gmail.com.