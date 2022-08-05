Underground hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ to play arena Monday

New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ released their third studio album “Sing Me A Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation” a week ago and Tuesday began their annual Grey Day Tour in Chicago, starting a 40-city run that will bring them to Pinnacle Bank Arena Monday.

Cousins Scott Arcenaux, aka $crim and Aristos Petrou aka Ruby da Cherry, have, since 2014, delivered caustic, catchy underground hip-hop with punk intensity and laidback Southern flows. The duo has generated billions of streams and earned multiple RIAA certifications for songs like the platinum “And to Those I Love Thanks for Sticking Around.”

The new album follows 2018’s “I Want to Die in New Orleans” and 2021’s “Long Term Effects of Suffering” and comes after two years which saw the duo go to rehab and address a rift between them.

That experience created a profound change in the $uicideboy$ music and lives.

“In the past a lot of the music was about heroin, hating your life and wanting to kill yourself,” Ruby said in the album announcement news release. “You think achieving your dreams will solve every problem in your life, but it doesn’t. The problems that were there don’t go away. We’ve learned a lot. This album is more positive than anything we’ve done before.”

In fact, $crim said in the release that the duo wants to serve as positive models for those struggling with drug addiction and suicidal thoughts.

“The message is ‘As hard as life gets, which you know it does, don’t ever give up,” he said. “We hope we can serve as examples … On tour, I would grab the mic and say ‘Hey dude, I’m a drug addict.’ I was suicidal. I was a couple months away from death, and its the same with Ruby. We’re here to tell you life does not have to be like that. There’s another way to live. Nobody ever said that to me. But I’m going to say it. We can show people there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Ski Mask the Slump God, Snot, Knocked Loose and Maxo Kream will open Monday’s 6:30 p.m. concert. Tickets are $35.50 to $155 and are available at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app.